Seth Rogen debuts 'complete transformation' on Instagram, shows off drastic new hair look

Seth Rogen has changed up his familiar signature look. Photo / Getty Images

Seth Rogen has changed up his familiar signature look. Photo / Getty Images

Seth Rogen has shared a drastic change to his appearance and shocked even his famous friends.

"New hair, same smoldering look," he posted on Instagram.

The Hollywood comedian and producer prompted his fans to label him a silver fox.

The 39-year-old shaved his hair and beard, which is a way different look to what fans are used to seeing from the star over the years.

His celebrity friends took to the comments to share their thoughts on his new look.

"You just stared into my soul and extracted my heart's only remaining drop of darkness," his This Is The End co-star David Krumholtz wrote.

"Classic Rogen smolder," actor Justin Long wrote.

While it's not clear whether the transformation is for a movie role or just a personal choice, it's clear it gained the approval of several of his fans.

One fan said he was aging "like a fine wine", and another wrote, "new hair slaps".

Recently, Rogen had to reassure his fans he had not been kidnapped.

A TikTok user pointed out he hadn't shown his face on social media in months - opting to share his DIY ceramic vases instead.

Sharing the video, Rogen set the record straight: "This video is very funny and not at all true! I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth's account! I promise!"

The Knocked Up star released his memoir Yearbook in May and spoke to ZM's Fletch, Vaughan, and Megan about the honest revelations he makes about Hollywood in the book.

He wrote about a time he interacted with Tom Cruise where he says he "dodged a bullet". He writes in Yearbook he was invited to the Top Gun's star's house with fellow comedy writer Judd Apatow. He narrowly escaped a pitch on Scientology.

When Megan Papas asked if he had heard from Cruise since the book came out, Rogen said he's likely not thought fondly of him since he made the show Preacher. In the pilot of the show, there's a plotline where Cruise spontaneously combusts.

"We included that in the show, and I heard back then [in 2016] that he was not happy about it.

"I think some of these won't like me very much after this, but [I don't want] to assume they liked me before this," he said, speaking about how he keeps himself grounded meeting other celebrities.