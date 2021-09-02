Lockdown formal Friday: Hilary Barry wears cricket-themed outfit complete with tiara

Hilary Barry combined some backyard cricket with her lockdown Formal Friday attire. Photo / Hilary Barry via Twitter

Hilary Barry has given this week's formal Friday outfit a sporty twist.

She shared a photo of herself in a white dress and her signature tiara.

"Donned my whites for a bit of backyard cricket. Had to watch out for Mr B's googly though," she shared on Twitter, showing off her batting stance.

Her followers shared their delight at her formal Friday outfit.

"This! This is what NZ needs on a Friday," a Twitter user shared. "Thanks @Hilary_Barry for making my day!"

Donned my whites for a bit of backyard cricket. Had to watch out for Mr B’s googly though. #formalfriday pic.twitter.com/8TDXl5rCK4 — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) September 2, 2021

Another person shared: "We've just been knocked for 6, Hilary! Knockout!"

Several New Zealanders have once again shown off their own formal outfits while in lockdown and there are certainly some impressive efforts:

Logan (7) got to pick the theme again. He went with "Business Shrimp" 🦐



I don't know where that came from, or why, but it is what it is.



Did he want to dress up? Nope. But he definitely wanted me to dress up like a "Business Shrimp". Happy days. #formalfriday pic.twitter.com/pAsHIwbjZL — Shawn Moodie 🤷‍♂️ (@shawnmoodie) September 2, 2021

If the days of the week are blurring into each other during lockdown, this is your friendly weekly reminder that today is #FormalFriday the 3rd... pic.twitter.com/svZPK8HHew — Glen Koorey (@GKoorey) September 2, 2021

Decided to join in #formalfriday since it's warm enough. I love this dress and it's properly deep pockets. I finally get to show off the tattoo i got right as the long sleeve weather kicked in. Feeling very pretty today. pic.twitter.com/yUAoLONdT0 — Fiona Cleghorn-Flynn (@piwa_pets) September 2, 2021

Here's a #formalfriday pic. Remember to keep your beard trimmed enough you get a good seal with your mask! pic.twitter.com/yHGSoipwzH — John C Barstow (@jbowtie) September 2, 2021

Last week Barry stunned her fans with a gorgeous green gown, wig and tiara for her formal Friday outfit.

The TVNZ presenter shared: "I know you've lost track of the days but it's #formalfriday today so let's get it on!"

I know you’ve lost track of the days but it’s #formalfriday today so let’s get it on! pic.twitter.com/N3DlxvT8be — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) August 26, 2021

Barry announced she was bringing back her lockdown tradition in August as the country moved into Covid-19 alert level 4.

"Happy #formalfriday darlings!" she wrote. "Hope I don't spark a fire in the kitchen this morning.

"Found my sparkle. Now it's time to find yours."