An interview has been unearthed where the star shared his thoughts on monogamy. Photo / Getty Images

An interview has been unearthed where the star shared his thoughts on monogamy. Photo / Getty Images

Adam Levine has landed himself in hot water this week after model Sumner Stroh came forward claiming she had an affair with the star last year. And now things have taken another turn.

After Levine denied the allegations, two more women came forward and a 2009 interview the Maroon 5 frontman did with Cosmopolitan has been unearthed where he was very forthcoming with his thoughts on infidelity.

E! News reports the then 29-year-old singer said, "Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic make-up. People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it."

The star married his wife, Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, five years later in 2014. The couple have two children, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, and have recently announced they are expecting their third child.

While Prinsloo has not yet publically commented on the cheating allegations, a source close to the model told E! News, "Behati is upset but she does believe there was no physical affair.

"They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back."

The source went on to say Levine is "disappointed in himself" and is looking at the situation as a "wake-up call".

Meanwhile, multiple sources have told People magazine the star is making every effort to patch up his marriage, adding: "He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate. He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though,"

The source – who is close to Prinsloo - claimed the supermodel is still "100 per cent committed to her family".

"Adam is very understanding about her feelings," the source continued. "He is trying his best to make things better. He never wants a divorce."

First cheating claims come to light

On Tuesday 23-year-old model Stroh took to her TikTok account claiming she and Levine had a lengthy affair last year, with it ending because they lost touch.

Model Sumner Stroh, 23, claimed she had a lengthy affair with Adam Levine. Photo / Instagram @sumnerstroh

Despite this the model decided to go public with the affair as he allegedly messaged her asking how she would feel if he named his unborn child after her.

"Embarrassed I was involved with a man w[ith] this utter lack of remorse and respect," Stroh captioned the TikTok that has since gone viral being viewed over 21.6 million times.



Stroh claimed in the video she and Levine were seeing each other for about a year, sharing alleged messages from the music star that read: "It is unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind. You are 50 times hotter in person."

She then exposed an alleged DM from Levine in June, in which he informs Stroh that he's having another baby – and asking if she's okay with him naming the child after her.

Model Sumner Stroh shared screenshots of her messages with the star on TikTok. Photo / TikTok @sumnerstroh

"OK serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious," it reads.

Of the affair, Stroh said, "I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated."

Levine denies cheating claims

The soon-to-be father of three responded to earlier claims by Stroh and insisted he hadn't had an affair but "crossed a line".

Taking to his Instagram story the star issues a statement which said, "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

Adam Levine has responded the cheating allegations. Photo / Instagram @adamlevine

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

The Sugar singer went on to say, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world.

"To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Two more women come forward

After publicly denying Stroh's allegations, two more women came forward including model Alyson Rosef and comedian Maryka.

Adam Levine has been accused of sending flirtatious messages to two more models, Alyson Rosef (left) and comedian Maryka. Picture: Instagram

The two shared alleged conversations with the star on their social media and added the hashtag, #ExposeAdamLevine in the caption.

Page Six has reported Rosef shared alleged messages between her and the Sugar singer on TikTok before making her account private.

One alleged message Rosef exposed read, "I shouldn't be talking to you you know [that] right?". The model claimed she has "a lot more" messages but will not share them at this point as she claimed they are "not appropriate".

One of the screenshots of alleged chats with Levine. Photo / TikTok

She also said she "didn't feel comfortable posting everything".

Maryka also revealed alleged messages with the singer in which he was encouraging flirting conversation with the comedian.

Some of the messages included him complimenting her figure, while another was a private selfie video he sent her.

Daily Mail reported the conversation soon turned R-rated with friend of the comedian, influencer Dana Omari posting screenshots on her behalf.

Some of the alleged messages shows the singer telling the woman: "I'm now obsessed with you".

Maryka replied, "Dude aren't you like married lol", to which Levine admits he is but says "it's a bit complicated".

In one undated, alleged exchange with Maryka, the musician tells her to 'Distract yourself by f**king with me. Photo / Instagram

He then makes a tongue-in-cheek remark: "Stuff gets hard and the vid thing didn't help. I might get away."