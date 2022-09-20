'Crossed the line': Adam Levine responds to cheating allegations

Adam Levine has responded to cheating allegations made by Model Sumner Stroh. Photos/ Instagram, Getty Images

Adam Levine has responded to claims of his alleged affair with model Sumner Stroh.

The Maroon 5 singer made headlines earlier this week after Stroh took to TikTok sharing details of her alleged affair with Levine.

"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," Stroh claimed.

"At the time, I was young, I was naïve and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated."

The video that has since gone viral receiving over 5.8 million views has now caught the attention of Levine who has responded to claims via his Instagram story.

Adam Levine has responded the cheating allegations. Photo / Instagram @adamlevine

The Sugar singer, whose wife Behati Prinsloo is expecting the couple's third child, said, "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

The star went on to say, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world.

"To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

It comes after Stroh told Page Six the affair occurred "last year" and said the two lost touch but he "came back" into her life when he allegedly messaged her and asked how she would feel about him naming his child after her.

Model Sumner Stroh shared screenshots of her messages with the star on TikTok. Photo / TikTok @sumnerstroh

"OK serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious." The alleged message from Levine read.

In her TikTok, Stroh speaks about "having an affair with a man who's married to Victoria's Secret model". She said of the alleged affair: "I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated.

"Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point," she continued. "So, I'm sure you know who Adam Levine is. Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year; after I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life."

Stroh told fans on TikTok that she "never wanted to come forward" with the story but she felt she had to because one of her friends tried to "sell to a tabloid".

In another TikTok, she told fans she was under the impression Levine's marriage was "over" and he and Prinsloo were "keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press".

As she was new to the Hollywood circle she said she felt "exploited because he knew I believed everything that he said because of my vulnerable position of being new to L.A".

Levine currently shares daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4 with Prinsloo who is yet to comment on the allegations.