Adam Levine with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, who is expecting the couple's third child. Photo / Getty Images

A model has gone public alleging she was involved in a lengthy affair with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, who is expecting his third baby with wife Behati Prinsloo.

In alleged DMs from the rocker shared to her TikTok account and so far viewed more than 5.8 million times, model Sumner Stroh, 23, claims that Levine even allegedly told her he wanted to name his unborn child after her.

"Embarrassed I was involved with a man w[ith] this utter lack of remorse and respect," she captioned the TikTok.

The bombshell allegations come just days after Levine's wife Prinsloo confirmed the couple were expecting their third child. Levine, 43, and the 34-year-old Namibian model have been married since 2014.

Stroh claims she and Levine were seeing each other for about a year, sharing alleged messages from the music star that read: "It is unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind. You are 50 times hotter in person."

But she says the two lost contact – until one alleged DM from Levine in June, in which he informs Stroh that he's having another baby – and asking if she's okay with him naming the child after her.

"OK serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious," it reads.

In her TikTok, Stroh speaks about "having an affair with a man who's married to Victoria's Secret model". She says of the alleged affair: "I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated.

"Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point," she continued. "So, I'm sure you know who Adam Levine is. Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year; after I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life."

Stroh also explained her reasoning for going public, saying that the story was bound to come out anyway after she "sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted, and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid – so here I am".

Levine has not yet publicly responded to the allegations. He and Prinsloo are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, with the African-born beauty speaking in recent years about their desire to have a large family.

"We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," she told Entertainment Tonight last year.