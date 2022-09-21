The singer has now responded to the claims saying, "I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life." Video / @sumnerstroh

The singer has now responded to the claims saying, "I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life." Video / @sumnerstroh

Things are not looking good for Adam Levine.

The Maroon 5 singer made headlines this week after model Sumner Stroh claimed she had a secret relationship with the star last year. Now, two more women have come forward with similar claims.

The women, including model Alyson Rosef and comedian Maryka, have shared their alleged conversations with the star on their social media and added the hashtag, #ExposeAdamLevine in the caption.

Page Six has reported Rosef shared alleged messages between her and the Sugar singer on TikTok yesterday before making her account private.

One of the screenshots of alleged chats with Levine. Photo / TikTok

One alleged message Rosef exposed read, "I shouldn't be talking to you you know [that] right?". The model claimed she has "a lot more" messages but will not share them at this point as she claimed they are "not appropriate".

She also said she "didn't feel comfortable posting everything".

In the video the model claimed her friends knew about the messages and were "shocked" before she went on to encourage other women who may have had similar experiences to "post it because I feel really bad for his wife".

After the model's claim, Maryka also revealed alleged messages with the singer in which he was encouraging flirting conversation with the comedian.



Some of the messages included him complimenting her figure, while another was a private selfie video he sent her.

Adam Levine has been accused of sending flirtatious messages to two more models, Alyson Rosef (left) and comedian Maryka. Picture: Instagram

Daily Mail reported the conversation soon turned R-rated with friend of the comedian, influencer Dana Omari posting screenshots on her behalf.

Some of the alleged messages shows the singer telling the woman: "I'm now obsessed with you".

In one undated, alleged exchange with Maryka, the musician tells her to 'Distract yourself by f**king with me. Photo / Instagram

Maryka replied, "Dude aren't you like married lol", to which Levine admits he is but says "it's a bit complicated".

He then makes a tongue-in-cheek remark: "Stuff gets hard and the vid thing didn't help. I might get away."

The soon-to-be father of three responded to earlier claims by Stroh and insisted he hadn't had an affair but "crossed a line".

Adam Levine has responded the cheating allegations. Photo / Instagram @adamlevine

The Animals singer, whose wife Behati Prinsloo is expecting the couple's third child, said, "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Stroh told Page Six the affair was "last year" and said the two lost touch but he "came back" into her life when he allegedly messaged her and asked how she would feel about him naming his child after her.

Model Sumner Stroh shared screenshots of her messages with the star on TikTok. Photo / TikTok @sumnerstroh

"OK serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious." The alleged message from Levine read.

In the TikTok, Stroh speaks about "having an affair with a man who's married to Victoria's Secret model". She said of the alleged affair: "I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated.

"Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point," she continued. "So, I'm sure you know who Adam Levine is. Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year; after I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life."

Stroh told fans on TikTok that she "never wanted to come forward" with the story but she felt she had to because one of her friends tried to "sell to a tabloid".

In another TikTok, she told fans she was under the impression Levine's marriage was "over" and he and Prinsloo were "keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press".

As she was new to the Hollywood circle she said she felt "exploited because he knew I believed everything that he said because of my vulnerable position of being new to LA".

Levine shares daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4 with Prinsloo who is yet to comment on the allegations.