Punters began selling their tickets in a flurry online after promoters confirmed the event’s rescheduling, either cancelling their plans to attend due to prior commitments or reselling to buy cheaper tickets. A quick search on Facebook’s Ticket Resales group shows many people advertising tickets for tonight’s show, with most listed for $40-$100.

For those last-minute concertgoers who still haven’t bought tickets, attending the concert at Eden Park — which has a capacity of up to 60,000 — will now cost no more than $149.90 when purchased through Ticketmaster.

A day after the concert was rescheduled, Ticketmaster dropped the price of all available tickets on its website. Tickets could be purchased for as low as $29.90 with an obstructed view or $49.90 for standard seats.

Ticketmaster had $29.90 tickets available to Travis Scott's Eden Park show on its website as of midday Wednesday. Photo / Ticketmaster

Tickets for General Admission (standing) were originally priced between $200 and $250, and tickets for the two Golden Circle sections sold for as much as $450, given their proximity to the stage.

All three sections have since seen massive price reductions, with the Golden Circle sections and General Admission dropping to $149.90 a ticket.

Ticketmaster is owned by Live Nation, the promoter for Scott’s single show.

Some attendees were frustrated at concert management after ticket prices were dropped amid the rescheduling debacle.

One punter, Kyle, described the ticketing as a “roller coaster”. He’d paid $330 for reserved seating tickets during Ticketmaster’s pre-sale, but noticed before the rescheduling the same tickets had dropped to about $140.

Kyle contacted Ticketmaster to see if it could reimburse the price difference, explaining it was “a lot of money essentially down the drain.”

In response, a Ticketmaster representative told Kyle tickets were owned by “clients (venues, sports team, or other event promotes) who determine the number of tickets to be sold and set the face value price”. The representative said clients will sometimes “alter” ticket prices in response to “varying levels of consumer demand,” and that customers buy tickets under the agreement they pay the price set at the time of booking, meaning they could not be refunded or exchanged.

After the concert was moved forward, anyone who stated they could not make the new date was able to request a refund. Kyle opted for a refund, buying tickets in the same section for $69. But despite his excitement for the show, Kyle said the ticketing issue had left him “exhausted from frustration”.

“Lesson learnt here, not to trust a Ticketmaster pre-sale.”

Last week, one concertgoer told the Herald she was “pretty disappointed with the lack of communication” regarding the date change. “My friends, who are coming from Wellington, have had to pay double to change their flights, and the tickets are now being sold for a lot cheaper than what we had initially paid for them,” she explained.

Travis Scott is bringing his Circus Maximus tour to Auckland's Eden Park on October 30.

Many online shared similar sentiments. Some people described having to pay hundreds of dollars to change their flights, others were struggling to rebook their accommodation, and many reflected on when and if they would be able to adjust travel plans to Auckland from other parts of the country at such short notice.

One person on Reddit requested a refund for their $330 tickets. “It is now on the night of another concert I have, and I’m not going to miss that. So disappointing from his management.” They noted they could re-purchase the same tickets for $65.90.

“I just requested a refund. I wanted to go but it’s giving off vibes and I cbf [sic] with that,” said another person, while a third wrote: “I’ll be cashing in my four golden circle tickets.

“Not even going to bother to change my plans to go on the earlier date at the discounted price as this is just pure incompetence being so close to the gig.”

Eden Park representatives forwarded all queries to Live Nation, who failed to respond to requests for comment when contacted by the Herald after the surprise rescheduling last week.

As of today, Live Nation had still not responded to questions about the ticket discounts, expected attendance numbers, or the reason behind the event’s rescheduling. The Herald has since reached out to Live Nation again for comment on the changes and disruptions.

Scott was first set to come to New Zealand in October 2016. However, due to an “unforeseen commitment”, the Sicko Mode rapper cancelled his show at Auckland’s Powerstation the day before and returned to the US.

Wednesday’s concert will mark the first time the star has returned to the country to perform since his 2016 cancellation.

