“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said, discussing their relationship’s start.

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she said.

Kelce has also spoken about his girlfriend publicly on his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce and at the Super Bowl’s annual media event in February.

“She’s unbelievable. She’s re-writing the history books herself,” he said of her Grammy wins earlier this year.

In the nearly one year of dating, the couple appear to have gone from strength to strength, and all around the world for each other; Kelce even joined her on stage at The Eras Tour.

But new claims suggest things were scheduled to come to an end this month.

Taylor Swift is joined on stage by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce (R), during The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

Daily Mail exclusively revealed on Wednesday that a document, which appeared to have the letterhead of Kelce’s US public relations company, Full Scope, outlined a strategy for Kelce and Swift’s relationship, which is allegedly scheduled to end on September 28.

Pictures of the document appear to state an announcement would be made three days after the break-up was announced to “allow the initial media frenzy to settle and ensure clarity”.

An example strategy written on the alleged document read: “Example: Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration,”

“They both value and respect each other’s personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time.

“They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best.”

It also stated that the information would be released to major news outlets and focus on Kelce and the break-up as a “natural part of life”.

However, fans of the couple can rest easy, as Kelce’s team has firmly stated that the documents are false.

“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,” they told Daily Mail.

Travis Kelce's PR company and their legal team had to get involved because a clearly fake contract outlining his relationship with Taylor, including that they were going to break up on September 28th, was put out on Reddit pic.twitter.com/R3yOhDCY8p — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) September 4, 2024

Full Scope has also responded to the news outlet’s request for comment and released a statement which declared the documentation “entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorised by this agency”.

Elsewhere, fans have claimed that the documentation, which was posted on Reddit, looked like it was written by AI and said it “reads like a high school assignment”.

Swift’s team have not responded to the Mail’s request for comment.