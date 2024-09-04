Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens on January 28, 2024. Photo / Getty Images
Travis Kelce has found himself at the heart of a scandal after a document allegedly claimed he and his Grammy-winning girlfriend, Taylor Swift, will split on September 28.
The Kansas City Chiefs football star and Cruel Summer singer first sparked dating rumours in September 2023 after Swift was seen attending one of his games.
By October, most major news outlets had all but had the rumours confirmed by inside sources and it wasn’t long before Kelce and Swift announced their love story themselves when they were photographed by paparazzi leaving a Saturday Night Live afterparty together.
But new claims suggest things were scheduled to come to an end this month.
Daily Mail exclusively revealed on Wednesday that a document, which appeared to have the letterhead of Kelce’s US public relations company, Full Scope, outlined a strategy for Kelce and Swift’s relationship, which is allegedly scheduled to end on September 28.
Pictures of the document appear to state an announcement would be made three days after the break-up was announced to “allow the initial media frenzy to settle and ensure clarity”.
An example strategy written on the alleged document read: “Example: Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration,”
“They both value and respect each other’s personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time.
“They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best.”
It also stated that the information would be released to major news outlets and focus on Kelce and the break-up as a “natural part of life”.
However, fans of the couple can rest easy, as Kelce’s team has firmly stated that the documents are false.
“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,” they told Daily Mail.
Travis Kelce's PR company and their legal team had to get involved because a clearly fake contract outlining his relationship with Taylor, including that they were going to break up on September 28th, was put out on Reddit pic.twitter.com/R3yOhDCY8p
Full Scope has also responded to the news outlet’s request for comment and released a statement which declared the documentation “entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorised by this agency”.
Elsewhere, fans have claimed that the documentation, which was posted on Reddit, looked like it was written by AI and said it “reads like a high school assignment”.
Swift’s team have not responded to the Mail’s request for comment.