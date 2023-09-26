Swift and Kelce – who are widely reportedly to be dating – were spotted walking out of Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium together before driving off in Kelce’s car. Photo / TikTok

Rumoured couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took a getaway car to a very private location just moments after making their public debut.

After Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game together yesterday, a fan of the singer took to TikTok with some insider information.

“I just got a call from a friend [in Missouri] and Taylor is going into a place, and she just paid for everybody in the restaurant so they would leave,” the fan alleged in a now-deleted video, news.com.au reports.

“They were eating and the waitress came up to them and said, ‘Here’s the deal. Everything’s paid for, but you have to leave, like, right now,’” she continued. “How freaking insane is this?”

Taylor Swift watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicargo Bears and Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Adding that the Wildest Dreams singer was with Kelce, she added that more players from the NFL star’s team arrived at the restaurant soon after.

Many fans were quick to call the assumed date a “rom-com” moment, however others appeared to be upset by the decision with one person writing “While I love this for her, I’d be so annoyed if I was being pressure[d] to leave just bc someone wanted privacy. Like, go home.”

Swift’s rep has not responsed to Page Six’s request for comment.

📹| More of Taylor and Travis leaving the stadium 🏈 pic.twitter.com/w6IQhe5wor — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) September 25, 2023

It comes after the superstar – who is estimated to be worth over $1 billion – caused a fan frenzy when she cheered on Kelce’s Sunday night game from the athlete’s box beside his mum, Donna Kelce.

After the game, Swift and Kelce – who are widely reportedly to be dating – were spotted walking out of Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium together before driving off in Kelce’s car.

The two have reportedly been linked since early September however neither have confirmed any relationship rumours.

It comes after the Blank Space singer’s break up from The 1975 frontman Matty Healy in June after a brief two month fling.