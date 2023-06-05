Matt Healy and Taylor Swift have reportedly broken up. Photo / Getty Images

It looks like it’s a cruel summer for Taylor Swift and Matty Healy.

The A-list couple were rumoured to be dating following her split from long-time partner Joe Alwyn, now, a source has revealed to TMZ that it could be all over.

Speaking to TMZ, a source said 33-year-old Swift is “single” again after last being seen with Healy, 34, on May 25 in New York City, however, it remains unclear why the two split up.

The pop songstress and The 1975 frontman first shocked the world with rumours of their romance in April after a source revealed to The Sun that the Bad Blood singer was “madly in love” adding on May 4 that the pair were ready to go public with their relationship as soon as possible.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving a recording studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

“It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

While the rumoured relationship seems to follow her breakup with Alwyn rather quickly, the insider laid to rest any cheating speculation: “Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”

The source continued to say while both artists are touring right now they haven’t had much of an opportunity to see each other but there has been “a lot of Face-Timing and texting” adding, “as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers”.

Following news of their budding relationship, the two - who met in 2014 - were seen together multiple times on double dates with friends, at a recording studio, TMZ reported and Healy revealed the two reunited more than two years ago with the Someone Else singer collaborating with the Grammy winner on her latest album, Midnights.

Healy revealed in November 2022 that, while many songs were written to feature on the album, they were never released.

Speaking on Kroq’s DTS Sound Space, Healy revealed: “Yeah. We actually worked a bit on that. But then [that] version of it never came out.”

The audience booed, which prompted the singer to defend Swift: “No, no, no – that’s not how it works. It [didn’t work out] for reasons that are not to be criticised. She’s amazing.”

Shortly after Healy’s confession, Swift was seen cosying up to his mother, Denise Welch, in January backstage at the 1975′s sold-out show at London’s O2 arena.

Welch posted a photo on Instagram hugging Swift and captioned the post, “Oh what a night at a sold out 02. So proud I can’t even begin!”

Healy is the latest beau in an array of British-born boyfriends for Swift, who has dated Joe Alwyn, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston in the past.