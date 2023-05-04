Matt Healy and Taylor Swift are rumoured to be dating. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift and her rumoured new beau actually reunited more than two years ago. Well, in a musical sense, that is.

Matty Healy, The 1975′s frontman, wrote multiple songs with Swift and his band for her most recent album Midnights.

Healy revealed in November 2022 that, while many songs were written to feature on the album, they were never released.

Speaking on Kroq’s DTS Sound Space, Healy revealed: “Yeah. We actually worked a bit on that. But then [that] version of it never came out.”

The audience booed, which prompted the singer to defend Swift: “No, no, no – that’s not how it works. It [didn’t work out] for reasons that are not to be criticised. She’s amazing.”

Healy also revealed that Swift got a sneak peak at The 1975′s latest album Being Funny In A Foreign Language and actually listened to the record before it came out.

Matty Healy recently performed at Auckland's Spark Arena with his band The 1975. Photo / supplied

This comes hot on the heels of news that Healy and Swift are reportedly dating - only weeks after the Style singer’s split with her boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn over “career differences’’.

The new couple’s long-term friendship allegedly bloomed into a romance, with Swift said to be “madly in love” with the Someone Else rocker.

The lovebirds - who met back in 2014 - are now preparing to go public with their relationship during the Nashville leg of her Eras tour on Friday, according to The Sun.

The rumoured love story (pun intended) with Healy is the latest beau in an array of British-born boyfriends for Swift, who has dated Joe Alwyn, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston in the past.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium on April 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo / Getty Images

An insider told The Sun: “She and Matty are madly in love.

“It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.’

While the rumoured relationship seems to follow her breakup rather quickly, the source laid to rest any cheating speculation: “Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. Photo / Getty Images

The source continued to say while both artists are touring right now they haven’t had much of an opportunity to see each other but there has been “a lot of Face-Timing and texting” adding, “as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers”.

Swift and Alwyn were known for keeping their relationship extremely private but it seems that will not be the case with Swift’s rumoured new lover (again, pun intended).

The source said, “They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away.”

Swift was seen cosying up to Healy’s mother, Denise Welch, in January backstage at the 1975′s sold-out show at London’s O2 arena.

Welch posted a photo on Instagram hugging Swift and captioned the post, “Oh what a night at a sold out 02. So proud I can’t even begin!”