Welcome to The Eras Tour (Travis Kelce’s Version).

The Super Bowl winner has officially touched down in Sydney joining his popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift for the final four shows of the Australian leg of her billion-dollar Eras Tour.

Arriving via a Bombardier Global 6000 plane, the NFL star was tracked by news outlets and fans all the way from Hawaii before landing in the city where he was met by a silver Mercedes-Benz waiting for him on the tarmac, news.com.au has reported.

FlightRadar24 has reported the plane - which news outlets claim was also carrying Kelce’s team-mate Ross Travis, was tracked by more than 9000 people, making it the most tracked flight in the world this morning.

Footage of the star’s plane landing was shared on almost every major news outlet in the country with one fan sharing an image to X of multiple TV channels showing the same image: “Every Australian news channel covering Kelce’s apparent plane landing is insane,” they said.

While there are no photos or videos of the couple reuniting yet, it’s likely they will be seen together while in the Australian city as Swift has stepped out on the streets of Sydney multiple times ahead of her shows. She was first seen out on Tuesday for a casual dinner at an Italian restaurant in Surry Hills with her friend and the tour’s supporting act, Sabrina Carpenter, and today was seen enjoying everything a zoo in Sydney’s west had to offer.

The Grammy winner is right in the midst of the Australian leg of her worldwide Eras Tour. She played three ginormous shows in Melbourne to crowds of about 96,000 over the weekend and is currently taking a four-day break before doing it all over again at Sydney’s Accor Stadium, where she will play four shows from this Friday onwards.

The megastar is believed to be staying at the Crown Sydney in the hotel’s Presidential Villa, a two-storey penthouse with views across the Sydney Harbour, which could be yours too for the eye-watering price of $40,000 a night.

Travis Kelce's private jet was the most tracked aircraft in the world today. Photo / Sunrise

It comes after The Sun revealed how the couple spent Valentine’s Day last week despite being thousands of miles apart.

A source told the outlet that Swift was on her way to Melbourne for the biggest shows of her career, when the Chiefs’ star organised some extravagant surprises for her reportedly worth US$13,000 ($21,150).

Upon walking into her hotel room - rumoured to be the presidential villa at Melbourne’s Crown Towers, the popstar was reportedly met with an initial 250-eternity roses set in a “monumental round Parisian-inspired Hat Box”, with the news outlet reporting they cost US$2100.

However, the gifts didn’t stop there and it was reported that after receiving the initial gift, the Grammy winner was spoilt with a further 250 pink roses of the same value, before receiving a carved crystal rose sculpture from luxury design company Perigold worth an estimated US$3100.

“Travis knows what she likes and is always wanting to send her lots of nice flowers,” a source told the news outlet.

The 33-year-old pop star was first linked to the sportsman - estimated to be worth $40 million, in September when she was seen attending one of his matches for the Kansas City Chiefs but she has since admitted they were already a couple by the time the world found out about their romance.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce has arrived in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images



