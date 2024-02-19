Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, February 11, in Las Vegas. Photo / AP

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship almost took over the NFL season, now it’s been revealed that after the tight end’s Super Bowl win, he organised an extravagant Valentine’s Day gift for his lover.

It was a sweet Valentine’s Day for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift this year.

The Sun has reported despite the couple spending the day apart — as Swift was on her way to Melbourne for the biggest shows of her career — the Chiefs’ star organised some extravagant surprises for her reportedly worth US$13,000 ($21,150).

Upon walking into her hotel room - which is rumoured to be the presidential villa at Melbourne’s Crown Towers, the popstar was reportedly met with an initial 250-eternity roses set in a “monumental round Parisian-inspired Hat Box”, with the news outlet reporting they cost US$2100.

However, the gifts didn’t stop there and it was reported that after receiving the initial gift, the Grammy winner was spoilt with a further 250 pink roses of the same value, before receiving a carved crystal rose sculpture from luxury design company Perigold worth an estimated US$3100.

“Travis knows what she likes and is always wanting to send her lots of nice flowers,” a source told the news outlet.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks with Taylor Swift following the AFC Championship NFL football game. Photo / AP

The romantic move follows Swift’s dash from Tokyo to Las Vegas immediately after her concert at the Tokyo Dome so that she could watch her boyfriend play in the Super Bowl in which his team Kansas City Chiefs won against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 33-year-old pop star was first linked to the sportsman - estimated to be worth $40 million, in September when she was seen attending one of his matches for the Kansas City Chiefs but she has now admitted they were already a couple by the time the world found out about their romance.

She told Time magazine: “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

It comes after reports the pair may be reuniting in Australia after Kelce teased on his New Heights podcast that he will “venture to an island real soon” further adding the best ones to visit are “south” of America.

Daily Mail reported fan speculation rose after it was revealed the podcast’s upcoming episode will not include Kelce. It will instead feature a guest and is pre-recorded, however, the NFL star is yet to appear in Australia.



