Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were first seen in public together in September but the star confesses that wasn't their first date. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift has revealed she started dating football star Travis Kelce in secret months before she was first spotted at one of his games.

The 33-year-old pop star was first linked to the sportsman in September when she was seen attending one of his matches for the Kansas City Chiefs but she has now admitted they were already a couple by the time the world found out about their romance.

She told Time magazine: “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.

Taylor Swift watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium. Photo / AP

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift - who has been named Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2023 - was first spotted at one of Kelce’s games on September 24 when she was seen cheering him on as the Kansas City Chiefs played the Chicago Bears at the Arrowhead Stadium.

The Blank Space star went on to add that she’s happy to be seen at the games because being in a relationship means they support each other.

She added: “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.

The high-profile couple have been seen out and about multiple times since debuting their relationship. Photo / Getty Images

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Swift also insisted she has no idea how so many people find out where she is at the games, adding: “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.

“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and [annoying] a few dads, Brads and Chads ... "

Swift concluded by confessing she has learned to love football despite not really being a fan of the sport before she started dating Kelce. She admitted: “Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life.”