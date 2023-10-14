Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly getting serious, friends say. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are determined to make their relationship work.

Although the 33-year-old old musician and the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end have only recently started dating, friends have revealed the pair are getting serious and doing everything they can to spend time together.

An insider told Us Weekly: “It’s still so new, but they really like each other. They both want to try to see each other when they can and they’re both understanding of each other’s schedules.

“They’re supportive of each other and they don’t have to be by each other’s side all the time and that feels comfortable. They plan to carve out moments to spend together to get to know each other better.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Photo / AP

“Taylor doesn’t want to be a distraction to Travis. She knows it’s not easy when she shows up to his games. It’s a spectacle. She wants to support him and strike a balance while, at the same time, not be distracting to the team.”

Taylor attended the Chiefs’ home game on September 24, sitting in Travis’ private box next to his mother, Donna Kelce, and he gushed about having her there.

Speaking to his brother Jason Kelce on their podcast, Travis said: “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. It was absolutely electric. To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for sure.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted after the game. Photo / TikTok

And Travis said during a Chiefs press conference: “It feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You just have to keep living, learning and enjoying the moments.”