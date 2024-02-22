Tom Cruise and Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova have reportedly split. Photo / Getty Images, Instagram @elsina_k

Hollywood heavyweight Tom Cruise has reportedly called time on his romance with a wealthy Russian socialite just one week after a source claimed they had made “things official”.

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova have reportedly split one week after it was revealed they were “growing closer”.

Speaking to The Sun, a source has revealed the 61-year-old actor and 36-year-old Russian socialite have decided to “go separate ways” insisting there is no bad blood but rather the rumoured relationship ran its course.

Claiming the actor would like to stay friends with his alleged ex-girlfriend, the source explained: “to end things on a bad note would have been awkward if they’d bumped into each other in the lift,” they added, “There are no hard feelings between them and for Tom, their relationship simply ran its course.”

Tom Cruise attends the premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Photo / AP

Daily Mail reported Cruise “cooled off the romance” just days after he was introduced to Khayrova’s son and daughter who she shares with her billionaire ex-husband Dimitry Tsvetkov.

Cruise and the Russian socialite were first linked in December while attending a party in the high-end, inner-city suburb of Mayfair. At the time, sources told multiple medial outlets Cruise was “besotted” with his new partner.

Just last week a source spoke to Daily Mail revealing the pair were officially in a relationship, telling the news outlet, “It’s well known within Elsina’s circle that she and Tom are now an item.

“They’ve grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy,” they added.

“Tom has been staying the night at Elsina’s apartment, which as you can imagine, is a very beautiful place. They enjoy hanging out together and despite their wealth, do a lot of the things that normal couples do.”

The rumoured couple were also both in attendance at a gala dinner last week in support of London’s Air Ambulance Charity at the five-star Raffles Hotel however they were not photographed together.

Neither party has ever confirmed the relationship.

Khayrova is an affluent, Russian-born former model who now lives as a British citizen in London. The 36-year-old is the daughter of prominent Russian politician Rinat Khayrov and has recently separated from her ex-husband, Tsetkov, 42.

Cruise has notoriously refrained from sharing any private details about his love life following his divorce from Katie Holmes in 2012. Being his third marriage and one that gained significant negative media attention, Cruise has tried to maintain a somewhat private lifestyle since, however in recent years, he has been linked to actress Hayley Atwell and singer Shakira.