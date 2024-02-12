Tom Cruise has reportedly found love with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova. Photo / Getty Images

Tom Cruise has found love in London and has reportedly made “things official” with his new partner, a wealthy Russian socialite who resides in Britain.

Tom Cruise has reportedly taken his relationship with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova to the next level.

Following news the pair are “growing closer” after sources revealed they are regularly spending time at Khayrova’s London apartment, the Daily Mail has reported the pair are now officially in a relationship.

Speaking to the news outlet, a source said “It’s well known within Elsina’s circle that she and Tom are now an item.

“They’ve grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy,” they added,

“Tom has been staying the night at Elsina’s apartment, which as you can imagine, is a very beautiful place. They enjoy hanging out together and despite their wealth, do a lot of the things that normal couples do.”

The source continued to say that Cruise, 61 and Khayrova 36, frequently share a private dinner at one of the many exclusive London restaurants and have even gone on many walks in Hyde Park in disguise.

While neither party has confirmed the relationship, the UK news outlet reported they both attended a gala dinner last week in support of London’s Air Ambulance Charity at the five-star Raffles Hotel.

Fancy seeing you here, @TomCruise! 🚁 pic.twitter.com/JGYspIz2Eo — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 7, 2024

Prince William was also at the gala as the guest of honour and was seen spending time with the Top Gun star while Khayrova shared a photo of herself at the event on Instagram.

Cruise and the Russian socialite were first linked in December while attending a party in the high-end, inner-city suburb of Mayfair. At the time, sources told multiple medial outlets Cruise was “besotted” with his new partner.

Khayrova is an affluent, Russian-born former model who now lives as a British citizen in London. The 36-year-old is the daughter of prominent Russian politician Rinat Khayrov and has recently separated from her ex-husband, Dmitry Tsetkov, 42.

Cruise has notoriously refrained from sharing any private details about his love life following his divorce from Katie Holmes in 2012. Being his third marriage and one that gained significant negative media attention, Cruise has tried to maintain a somewhat private lifestyle since, however in recent years, he has been linked to actress Hayley Atwell and singer Shakira.







