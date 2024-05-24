Sofia Richie and her music executive husband Elliot Grainge have announced the arrival of their baby daughter Eloise Samantha. Photo / Getty Images

Sofia Richie and her music executive husband Elliot Grainge have announced the arrival of their baby daughter Eloise Samantha. Photo / Getty Images

Sofia Richie has given birth to a baby girl.

The 25-year-old model, who is the daughter of singer Lionel Richie and his ex-wife Diane Alexander, has been married to Elliot Grainge since last year and took to social media today to reveal they had welcomed a daughter named Eloise Samantha earlier this week.

Alongside a black-and-white image of the baby’s feet, Sofia wrote on Instagram: “Eloise Samantha Grainge 5•20•24 best day of my life.”

Sofia was inundated with congratulatory messages from her followers, including one from High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale, who already has daughter Jupiter, 3, with husband Christopher French and is expecting her second with him.

She wrote: “Omg the sweetest name!!”

Lionel, 74, is already a grandfather to Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, through his adoptive daughter Nicole Richie but is excited to experience the feeling of becoming a grandparent again as the singer admitted he is “over the moon” and thinks parenthood will be the ultimate “adventure” for Sofia and her husband.

“Let me tell you something, we’re all loving it,” he said. “I’m over the moon and trying to stay calm. I’m just so excited. For them, I know this is going to be the adventure of a lifetime!”

Lionel recently admitted it was surreal to find out his model daughter was expecting her own baby.

He told US TV show Extra: “I’m watching my baby having a baby. Yikes! I mean, that just kind of freaked me out a little bit. But at the same time, Elliot and Sofia are such a force. This little baby is gonna be souped up like you’ve never seen before. It’s amazing.”