Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tied the knot in a luxurious wedding ceremony in France. Photo / Instagram

Lionel Richie walked his daughter, Sofia Richie, down the aisle in a lavish wedding ceremony in France.

The 24-year-old daughter of the singer married her partner of two years, 30-year-old music executive Elliot Grainge, over the weekend surrounded by high-profile friends and family.

While official pictures of the breathtaking nuptials are yet to be released, many guests took to social media sharing snaps of the socialite’s bridal breakfast, event details and other snippets as well as a behind-the-scenes video from Vogue detailing the creation of her dresses.

The venue was a 5-star seafront French hotel. Photo / Instagram

The dresses

The blushing bride had a total of three Chanel dresses for her luxury wedding at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the French Riviera.

Her first dress was for the rehearsal dinner which the Daily Mail reports guests were told was “cocktail attire”. The model wore a fitting beaded ivory gown, with a high neck and delicately embellished bodice.

Her official wedding dress that she wore on the day, was a delicate gown feathered with iridescent white sequins and a criss-cross neckline. She wore her hair pulled back into a low bun and wore a natural make-up look.

In a video released on Vogue’s official Instagram page she revealed as a little girl she had dreamed of a “big princess dress” however was now more interested in a “simple” style.

The model also gushed over how she thought her at the time husband-to-be would react when he saw her, “I honestly think Elliot is going to love it.

“He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn’t cry, I’ll be very sad.”

The dress, which was designed and created at Chanel’s haute couture salon in Paris, also included a touching ode to her husband and classic wedding traditions.

For her “something blue” the designers included a blue inscription of ‘S&E’ inside the dress and to symbolise the young couple’s connection, they included two heart embellishments that face each other.

Her final dress of the wedding weekend was her reception dress which was a short-structured ivory dress with Chanel’s logo placed at the front.

She told Vogue that her final white dress would be the one most at risk as it was the final dress of the night and she would be eating pizza and fries during the after-party, which would have the vibes of a “nightclub”.

The details

Daily Mail has reported the couple said ‘I do’ in front of their closest friends and family – including Sofia’s parents, Lionel Richie and Dianne Alexander and Elliot’s father Lucian Grainge and stepmother, Caroline Grainge, at the five-star seafront hotel.

As Elliot is Jewish, Sofia converted to the faith so the couple could marry in a traditional Jewish manner with a Rabbi leading the ceremony.

The official ceremony occurred under a Chuppah which in their faith symbolises the Jewish home they will build together in their married life.

The blushing bride’s sister Nicole Richie, her husband, Joel Madden and Lionel’s long-term partner Lisa Parigi were there to witness the love-filled day and celebrate with the newlyweds. However, Sofia’s brother Miles was absent.

Other A-list guests included Benji Madden and his wife, Cameron Diaz, and Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum.

The model opted for a low-key look at her bridal brunch. Photo / Instagram

The model and her friends shared behind the scenes snaps of her special day. Photo / Instagram

The model kicked off her wedding day with an intimate bridal breakfast and shared photos of the perfectly set up 10-person table on her Instagram.

With a colour theme of pink, blue and yellow, she sported a laid-back look for breakfast, wearing a white hoodie, black pyjama pants, slippers, sunglasses and a white hat.

While the model didn’t seem to have any bridesmaids, she appeared to get ready with a group of girlfriends and had matching white pyjamas for them all to wear. The tops were embroidered with the wedding date in blue.

Earlier in the month, Sofia revealed that she converted to Judaism ahead of her wedding to Elliot, who was raised Jewish. She said on Instagram: “What a magical day. It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!!”

Sofia Richie and her friends shared behind the scenes snaps to their Instagram accounts. Photo / Instagram

The couple’s love story

The newlyweds announced their engagement in April last year with a sweet post to Sofia’s Instagram account. Sharing pictures of the candlelight proposal, she captioned the post “Forever isn’t long enough”.

The couple started dating in early 2021, however they had been friends for years as Elliot is close with his bride’s brother.

The couple got engaged in April 2022. Photo / Instagram

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after the couple went public with their relationship, a source said, “They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia’s brother, Miles. It’s very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes.”

Sofia previously dated Kardashians star Scott Disick from 2017 to May 2020. They briefly reconciled in July of that year, however, called things off by August.