Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge have announced they are expecting their first child together. Photo / Instagram

Sofia Richie Grainge and her husband, Elliot Grainge, tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in France in April — now, they’ve announced they are expecting their first child together.

Revealing the “grand announcement” exclusively to British Vogue, the daughter of Lionel Richie said their little bundle of joy is a little girl and is due this year. While she says her daughter’s due date is “a bit up in the air”, she noted it will be a Gemini baby, meaning the birth will probably be between May 21 and June 21.

Speaking to the magazine about her pregnancy journey,the 25-year-old said she found out “very early” after she went to Milan for fashion week and began feeling quite ill. Upon returning to her home in Los Angeles, she was due to attend an Ed Sheeran concert with Elliot and some friends when she realised her period was late.

Confessing the newlyweds had been trying to conceive since they became husband and wife, Sofia said Elliot was used to her taking tests regularly and “didn’t really flinch” when she took a “crappy at-home test” before the concert to be safe ahead of what she anticipated would be a boozy night.

Noticing a faint line on the test, Elliot went to CVS Pharmacy to collect more tests with the model, then used three more tests to be sure of her pregnancy.

“We spoke the whole way on the phone. And when he came home, he’s such a sweet guy he always wants to protect my emotions and expectations, so he kind of sat me down and said, ‘If these are negative, don’t be upset. Our moment will come’. When we turned over all three tests at the same time, they were all positive. He was so excited, and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective — even with my friends,” She said.

It was another four weeks before the couple shared the news with their families.

Now, reaching the six-month mark, the model says she has no regrets about keeping her pregnancy quiet until now. “Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space,” she explains. “I didn’t realise there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”

The couple started dating in early 2021, but had been friends for years because Elliot is close with his bride’s brother.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after the couple went public with their relationship, a source said, “They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia’s brother, Miles. It’s very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes.”

Sofia previously dated Kardashians star Scott Disick from 2017 to May 2020. They briefly reconciled in July 2020, but called things off by August that year.











