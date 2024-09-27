Ahead of their Wiggle Groove Tour, Simon, John and Lucia talk to Ben Boyce about fame and family, whether they’ll be supporting the All Blacks this weekend, and how many skivvies they brought to New Zealand.
The Wiggles are back, with Lucia Field, John Pearce and Simon Pryce visiting the Herald in Auckland ahead of their first show tomorrow.
“It’s always good to be in New Zealand,” says Pryce. “We always catch up with Robert Rakete, he’s a good friend of The Wiggles.”
Boyce gives them a rendition of his version of their hit song Big Red Car, with a pulled-from-the-headlines twist: swapping the car for a plane as a reference to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s ongoing troubles with the Defence Force plane.
The official Wiggles verdict? “That’s skux,” says Pearce, the Purple Wiggle, showing an impressive knowledge of Kiwi slang.
It’s not surprising they’ve picked some of it up; this is the latest of many trips across the ditch. “You’ve been here a few times,” says Boyce. “Is there something you remember from previous times in New Zealand that stands out?”
Being kids’ entertainers breaks down barriers, Pryce explains, and McCaw is a father of three. “We had a great time with him. What a lovely guy.”
As an Australian band in New Zealand with fans set to attend the Wiggles Tour, Boyce asks, will they reveal the rugby side they’re supporting in the transtasman clash this weekend?
“Go the All Blacks,” Pearce says quickly.
“We’ve learnt over the years,” adds Pryce diplomatically.
Also diplomatic is a “little gift” from Boyce. “I’ve made this especially for you guys,” he says, gifting the composite Wallabies-All Blacks rugby jersey.
“It’s good to stay neutral,” Field notes.
The Wiggles are fans of rugby league too – Field is “obsessed” with the Tigers – and they have attended Warriors games in the past.
“Up the Wiggles,” Boyce says.
They’re certainly famous enough for a chant. How do they handle that level of celebrity? Can they go places like the supermarket?
“A lot of kids don’t recognise you out of the skivvy,” explains Field. It’s usually the parents who do. “People come up to you all the time and ask for photos, which is really lovely. You’d probably be worried if they weren’t.”
Pryce has a strategy for staying incognito. “I don’t wear a lot of red when I’m out.”
With that fame comes critique and social media comments, notes Boyce. Do they have to deal with much negativity?
“All the negative stuff that comes with social media especially, you have to ignore it,” Field says. “You’re doing this job for the children and to bring them joy.”
Pearce, who has received attention on social media for his physique, adds that everyone has an opinion at the end of the day, and they come with the territory of putting yourself out there in the public eye.
“But there’s a lot of positive things.”
Wellbeing is in the spotlight in New Zealand with Mental Health Awareness Week, notes Boyce. “Anthony [Field, Lucia’s father], on the documentary, talked about his mental health. Which is a really brave thing to do, because you guys are so happy and vibrant.”
“There is that side, you have to be really happy,” Field explains. “Dad’s been very open about his mental health struggles for many years.”
“It’s really important to be open about it.”
Anthony Field has been in the group since it was formed. What was it like for Lucia growing up with a father who was in The Wiggles?
Very normal. “I actually didn’t think it was a weird thing until all my friends were like, ‘Oh my gosh, your dad’s Anthony’,” she says. “It was quite amazing to grow up in such a creative environment, and to see almost every show that would come to Sydney.”
Pryce has four “newish” ones on rotation. “I’ve got three on the road. I like to have a fresh skivvy each time I do a show.”
Balancing the demands of work with family life is something that the Wiggles have to juggle just like everyone else.
Pearce is expecting his first child, and Pryce told Boyce he’d been giving him some advice. “I keep saying to John, if you’re still in shape, once you become a parent, you’re neglecting your parenting.”
Pryce has a young son, who loves coming to the live shows but is less a fan of the TV show. “Actually getting him to watch it is a whole other story,” he tells Boyce. “He loves Fireman Sam and Paw Patrol.
“Being a dad, now you understand what it takes to get a child to the show.”
It’s what a lot of Kiwi parents will be doing this week as they take their kids to the Wiggle Groove Tour.