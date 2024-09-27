It’s not surprising they’ve picked some of it up; this is the latest of many trips across the ditch. “You’ve been here a few times,” says Boyce. “Is there something you remember from previous times in New Zealand that stands out?”

“I was a bit starstruck about meeting Richie [McCaw],” Pryce says. McCaw made a surprise appearance at a Wiggles show in 2021, donning a black skivvy and showing off his skill on the bagpipes.

“How did you get Richie McCaw? Because in New Zealand and around the world, he’s a legend,” wonders Boyce. “He doesn’t do a lot of that, he’s quite a humble, shy guy for a legend of the game.”

Being kids’ entertainers breaks down barriers, Pryce explains, and McCaw is a father of three. “We had a great time with him. What a lovely guy.”

As an Australian band in New Zealand with fans set to attend the Wiggles Tour, Boyce asks, will they reveal the rugby side they’re supporting in the transtasman clash this weekend?

“Go the All Blacks,” Pearce says quickly.

“We’ve learnt over the years,” adds Pryce diplomatically.

Also diplomatic is a “little gift” from Boyce. “I’ve made this especially for you guys,” he says, gifting the composite Wallabies-All Blacks rugby jersey.

Ben Boyce had something made up especially for The Wiggles. Photo / Michael Craig

“It’s good to stay neutral,” Field notes.

The Wiggles are fans of rugby league too – Field is “obsessed” with the Tigers – and they have attended Warriors games in the past.

“Up the Wiggles,” Boyce says.

They’re certainly famous enough for a chant. How do they handle that level of celebrity? Can they go places like the supermarket?

“A lot of kids don’t recognise you out of the skivvy,” explains Field. It’s usually the parents who do. “People come up to you all the time and ask for photos, which is really lovely. You’d probably be worried if they weren’t.”

Pryce has a strategy for staying incognito. “I don’t wear a lot of red when I’m out.”

With that fame comes critique and social media comments, notes Boyce. Do they have to deal with much negativity?

“All the negative stuff that comes with social media especially, you have to ignore it,” Field says. “You’re doing this job for the children and to bring them joy.”

Pearce, who has received attention on social media for his physique, adds that everyone has an opinion at the end of the day, and they come with the territory of putting yourself out there in the public eye.

“But there’s a lot of positive things.”

Wellbeing is in the spotlight in New Zealand with Mental Health Awareness Week, notes Boyce. “Anthony [Field, Lucia’s father], on the documentary, talked about his mental health. Which is a really brave thing to do, because you guys are so happy and vibrant.”

“There is that side, you have to be really happy,” Field explains. “Dad’s been very open about his mental health struggles for many years.”

Lucia Field with her father and founding Wiggle Anthony Field.

“It’s really important to be open about it.”

Anthony Field has been in the group since it was formed. What was it like for Lucia growing up with a father who was in The Wiggles?

Very normal. “I actually didn’t think it was a weird thing until all my friends were like, ‘Oh my gosh, your dad’s Anthony’,” she says. “It was quite amazing to grow up in such a creative environment, and to see almost every show that would come to Sydney.”

She joined the Wiggles, alongside her father, in 2022. They both wear the blue skivvy so it’s a family affair.

“It’s like a sports team, when you get to put that skivvy on for the first time,” Boyce says. “How many skivvies do you have?”

Pryce has four “newish” ones on rotation. “I’ve got three on the road. I like to have a fresh skivvy each time I do a show.”

Balancing the demands of work with family life is something that the Wiggles have to juggle just like everyone else.

Wiggles Lucia Field, John Pearce and Simon Pryce discuss fame and family with Ben Boyce. Photo / Michael Craig

Pearce is expecting his first child, and Pryce told Boyce he’d been giving him some advice. “I keep saying to John, if you’re still in shape, once you become a parent, you’re neglecting your parenting.”

Pryce has a young son, who loves coming to the live shows but is less a fan of the TV show. “Actually getting him to watch it is a whole other story,” he tells Boyce. “He loves Fireman Sam and Paw Patrol.

“Being a dad, now you understand what it takes to get a child to the show.”

It’s what a lot of Kiwi parents will be doing this week as they take their kids to the Wiggle Groove Tour.

Simon, John and Lucia will join Anthony, Tsehay, Lachy, Caterina, Evie, Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus for a series of shows around the country.

The tour kicks off on September 28 in Auckland, winding up in Christchurch on October 2. Fans can expect classic hits like Fruit Salad and Big Red Car, as well as newer music from the group.

In August, The Wiggles announced they would be headlining a new Bay of Plenty music festival, Tauranga’s Sound System Dance Party, in January, performing at Baypark Arena on January 5.

The Wiggles’ Wiggle Groove Tour is on from September 28 to October 2.