New Wiggle? All Blacks legend Richie McCaw joins The Wiggles for special guest appearance

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field and All Blacks legend Richie McCaw. Photo / The Wiggles

Richie McCaw has found a new job after rugby, this time donning the black jersey not for the All Blacks, but for The Wiggles.

Dressed in a black skivvy, the All Blacks legend made a guest appearance on stage as the fifth Wiggle during their Christchurch concert this morning.

The children's group had teased on social media that a special guest would be joining on stage.

"Hint: They're not bad at rugby or the bagpipes," their post read.

McCaw also took the time to show off a secret talent after leading The Wiggles with a rendition of Scotland The Brave on the bagpipes.

The former All Blacks number 7's guest appearance was cheered on by both the children and adults in attendance.

McCaw later returned to the stage to end the show with the song We're All Fruit Salad.

During the show, McCaw presented blue wiggle Anthony Field with an All Blacks jersey featuring the number 7 on the back.

After the show, The Wiggles took to Instagram showing Field and McCaw donning their new kits.

"Big thanks to the legend, Richie McCaw, joining us in Christchurch today," the band wrote on Instagram.

Fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "This will be wiggletastic!"

Another said: "Phenomenal photo."