New Wiggle Lucia Fields with her father and founding Wiggle Anthony Fields.

Hamilton is getting ready to wiggle as the world’s favourite children’s music group arrives to shake up the city.

The Wiggles are on tour around New Zealand and will perform their show Hello! We’re The Wiggles at Claudelands’ Globox Arena next Sunday, August 20.

Before the group headed across the ditch, the Waikato Herald spoke to the newest Wiggle, Lucia Field, 19, daughter of founding Wiggle Anthony Field. Lucia - a dancer and singer - performs as the secondary Blue Wiggle after joining the group just last year. She wears the trademark blue skivvy just like her Dad.

“I came to Hamilton [as part of] my first proper tour as a Wiggle last year and I’m so excited to be back,” Lucia said.

Although Lucia has unofficially been a part of The Wiggles all her life and performed in their videos since she was a little girl, becoming a fulltime Wiggle came “out of nowhere” to her.

“It was a spontaneous thing... I am a ballet dancer and play the drums, but my dad had no idea I could sing, too,” she said.

The current line-up of The Wiggles.

Her favourite part about being a Wiggle is that every day is different, as the group is not only performing live on stage but also filming videos for YouTube and recording songs.

“It’s chaotic, but in a fun way... I travel the world as a job and I love dancing, I love to play music... and I get to do that all on stage,” Lucia said.

People coming to the Hamilton event can expect a “fun show” with “lots of bubbles”, new songs and of course well-known crowd favourites, she said, including Do The Propeller, Hot Potato, and Fruit Salad.

“It will be more interactive than last year when we just came out of Covid, [because] now we can go into the audience again. I can’t wait to see the kids’ faces up close, seeing them dance... [and] sing along.”

Her favourite song to perform on stage is Dorothy (Would You Like To Dance). “It’s such a fun dance track and I get to play the drums.”

Anthony formed The Wiggles in Sydney in 1991 and the group has since released more than 70 albums and DVDs, as well as accumulating over three billion views on YouTube.

The group is currently made up of Anthony Field, Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Pryce and Tsehay Hawkins, as well as supporting members Evie Ferris, John Pearce, Caterina Mete and Lucia Field.

● The Details

What: Hello! We’re The Wiggles, stage show

When: August 20, at 10am and 12.30pm

Where: Globox Arena, Claudelands, Hamilton

Tickets: online via Ticketek











