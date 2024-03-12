The Wiggles are returning to New Zealand for a series of groovy shows around the country.

Kiwi kids get ready. The Wiggles are bringing their big red car to New Zealand again for a groovy new tour.

Returning to the country in September for a series of shows are all your favourite Wiggle members, including Anthony, Tsehay, Lachy, Simon, John, Lucia, Caterina and Evie as well as their much loved friends, Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus.

Kiwi kids and parents can expect to hear all the classics on repeat from Fruit Salad to Big Red Car as well as new songs from the group when the tour kicks off on September 28 in Auckland, winding up in Christchurch on October 2.

The Wiggles are touring New Zealand this September.

They’ll be making appearances in Hamilton and Wellington along the way.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster now.

The shows come off the back of The Wiggles star Caterina Mete, who made her debut as a red Wiggle in 2021, announcing last month that she is expecting twin girls.

In a statement released to the Herald, the 43-year-old revealed that with the help of IVF and an anonymous donor organised by her chosen fertility clinic, she is excited to announce she is pregnant with her “beautiful little miracles”.

While the mum-to-be will take maternity leave to spend time with her babies after they are born in July, she will continue to bring smiles to children’s faces with regular performances and recordings with The Wiggles until then - and it appears she will pop on her red skivvy in time to see her Kiwi fans in September.

LOWDOWN:

Who: The Wiggles

What: The Wiggles’ Wiggle Groove Tour!

When: September 28 - October 2

Tickets: Tickets for all shows are available to purchase now through Ticketmaster.