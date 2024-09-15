Morrissey (right) has spoken about the missed chance for a Smiths reunion in the wake of the Oasis comeback. Photos / Instagram @johnnymarrgram, Getty Images

Morrissey (right) has spoken about the missed chance for a Smiths reunion in the wake of the Oasis comeback. Photos / Instagram @johnnymarrgram, Getty Images

The Smiths split in 1987 after five years together and have refused to reunite ever since.

Morrissey has claimed Johnny Marr “blocked” the release of a greatest hits album by The Smiths.

The 65-year-old singer says he and Warner Records were working on the collection titled Smiths Rule OK!, as well as a reissue of the band’s 1983 debut single Hand In Glove, a deluxe box set of their first album to mark its 40th anniversary, and “a new 7-inch” disc of their 1983 classic This Charming Man - but it was all allegedly “rejected and halted” by Marr.

In a new entry on his website, Morrissey said: “The proposed greatest hits album by The Smiths entitled Smiths Rule OK! has been blocked by J Marr.

“The album (above), and also the single Hand In Glove (below) were planned for 2024 worldwide release by Warner Records along with a deluxe box release of The Smiths first album in order to commemorate its 40-year anniversary, and also a new 7-inch of This Charming Man. Warner approached Morrissey and Darren Evans to assemble artwork for all four releases, all of which were rejected and halted out of hand by J Marr.”