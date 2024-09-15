Advertisement
The Smiths: Morrissey claims Johnny Marr blocked reunion, album’s release

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Morrissey (right) has spoken about the missed chance for a Smiths reunion in the wake of the Oasis comeback. Photos / Instagram @johnnymarrgram, Getty Images

The Smiths split in 1987 after five years together and have refused to reunite ever since.

Morrissey has claimed Johnny Marr “blocked” the release of a greatest hits album by The Smiths.

The 65-year-old singer says he and Warner Records were working on the collection titled Smiths Rule OK!, as well as a reissue of the band’s 1983 debut single Hand In Glove, a deluxe box set of their first album to mark its 40th anniversary, and “a new 7-inch” disc of their 1983 classic This Charming Man - but it was all allegedly “rejected and halted” by Marr.

In a new entry on his website, Morrissey said: “The proposed greatest hits album by The Smiths entitled Smiths Rule OK! has been blocked by J Marr.

“The album (above), and also the single Hand In Glove (below) were planned for 2024 worldwide release by Warner Records along with a deluxe box release of The Smiths first album in order to commemorate its 40-year anniversary, and also a new 7-inch of This Charming Man. Warner approached Morrissey and Darren Evans to assemble artwork for all four releases, all of which were rejected and halted out of hand by J Marr.”

The English singer also claimed Marr “ignored” a “lucrative” offer for The Smiths to reform in 2025.

Johnny Marr (left), singer Morrissey, drummer Mike Joyce and bassist Andy Rourke of The Smiths in 1985. Photo / Getty Images
Morrissey spoke out about the missed chance for a reunion in the wake of the news Oasis are staging a comeback tour next year.

Asked if the band might reunite like Oasis he claimed to have said “yes” to an offer made by AEG Entertainment Group to tour worldwide as The Smiths in 2025.

Writing in the third person, Morrissey said: “In June 2024 AEG Entertainment Group made a lucrative offer to both Morrissey and Marr to tour worldwide as ‘The Smiths’ throughout 2025.

“Morrissey said Yes to the offer; Marr ignored the offer. Morrissey undertakes a largely sold out tour of the USA in November. Marr continues to tour as a special guest to New Order.”

After putting out much-loved albums Meat is Murder and The Queen Is Dead, The Smiths split in 1987 after only five years together.

