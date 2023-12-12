Morrissey has cancelled his only New Zealand show at Auckland's The Civic just two days out.

Former frontman of The Smiths, Morrissey, has cancelled his only concert in New Zealand just two days prior due to “logistical issues”.

The British indie rock singer was set to perform to a sold-out crowd at Auckland’s The Civic on Thursday in what would have been his first concert in New Zealand since 2016.

In an email sent out to fans, Ticketmaster said: “We regret to advise the Morrissey: 40 Years of Morrissey show scheduled for Thursday, December 14, at The Civic, Auckland will no longer be proceeding due to unforeseen logistical issues.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Auckland was set to be his last concert of the year after having just finished a series of shows in Australia.

Morrissey also cancelled the first leg of his Australian tour in Perth on the day of the December 1 concert, again due to “unforeseen logistical issues”.

During a show in Melbourne last week, the Herald Sun reported Morrissey complained to the crowd about the way the venue announced the cancellation

“Blah, blah blah; pop, blah, blah, blah; rock ... Morrissey, nostalgia,” he said, glumly adding: “Every possible discouragement, every possible discouragement.”