Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

The Princess: Diana documentary shows the extent of our obsession

5 minutes to read
The Princess.

The Princess.

By , Zanna Gillespie

Greg and Zanna watch something they've seen too many times already.

SCORES

New insights: Zero
Willingness to let her rest: Zero
Our moral culpability: Not zero

SHE SAW

The death of Princess Diana is the first major

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.