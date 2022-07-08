Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

This Is Going to Hurt review: Painful, but in a good way

5 minutes to read
This Is Going to Hurt.

This Is Going to Hurt.

By , Zanna Gillespie

Greg and Zanna are put off becoming doctors.

SCORES
Quality of healthcare: 1
Quantity of banter: 5

SHE SAW

Two of my closest friends are doctors. In a group chat, one asked the other if she'd seen

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.