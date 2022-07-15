Taron Egerton in Black Bird. Photo / Supplied

Greg and Zanna consider the relevance of plausibility.

SCORES

Number of hot prisoners: 1

Number of hot cops: 1

Number of dull moments: 0

SHE SAW

Women may be the primary consumers of true crime but personally I would take ghosts, zombies, possessed persons or aliens exploding gruesomely from bellies over a man in a van any day. The real world is far too frightening to be able to consume it as a relaxing evening's entertainment. When Greg told me the premise of Black Bird and I expressed my reticence, he said "You can't only watch shows about mums having comedy sex, Zanna", which I think is a dig at Canadian series Working Moms.



According to Greg, Black Bird is the hottest television show in the world right now and nothing has so clearly illustrated to me the separate worlds the algorithms create for us because I had never heard of it and even after watching it, it has not penetrated my online bubble at all. But, I can see why it's created buzz in other bubbles. It's an irresistible blend of true crime intrigue with Hollywood hotness. If there's one thing Hollywood knows how to do, it's make murder sexy.



For me, the thing about "based on a true story" shows is that I tend to get fixated on detecting which elements have been fabricated for entertainment value and therefore scoff at storylines that I might not question in a straight drama. For example, there's a lot of sexual tension between Taron Egerton's ridiculously chiseled drug dealer James Keene (real person) and the equally attractive female detective Lauren McCauley (made up) who's responsible for giving him the challenge of eliciting a confession from suspected serial killer Larry Hall. In truth, an FBI agent did pose as his girlfriend like McCauley does but Janice Butkus, which is the real agent's name, certainly wasn't convincing Keene to take the assignment through flirtation; she actually wasn't involved in that process at all. We'll probably never know how much Butkus enjoyed that prison roleplay though, so I guess that's the definition of open to interpretation, and the interpretation is that she made it hot.

The omnipresence of technical aptitude in even the most basic of television shows these days means the only thing that really differentiates a good show from a not so good show is story. Everyone knows how to do a beautiful shot with low depth of field and some beguiling light flare but not everyone can tell a compelling story as well as Black Bird does. We're still only two episodes into the six-episode mini-series, but it's such a well-paced show, building tension so expertly, that despite my fear and loathing of true crime, there's no turning back now. We're buckled in for the full ride.

HE SAW

Two episodes in, it's easy to see why Black Bird is the most talked about show on TV in forever. It's a compelling based-on-a-true-story story, in which a very attractive low-level criminal with great abs is offered an immediate release from his 10-year stretch if he transfers to one of the most terrible prisons imaginable and extracts a confession from one of the criminals there, who appears to be a horrible serial murderer.

The suspected murderer is psychologically troubled, with enormous, psychologically important sideburns. The attractive crim, played by Taron Egerton, looks great doing tricep dips in the prison yard and even better while trying to do cost-benefit analyses on the terrible choice confronting him. There's also some exciting and mysterious illicit sexual tension between him and his cop handler, which may or may not be psychological manipulation on her part.

The characters are rich and complex. Mysteries hover over almost every scene. Is Egerton doing the right thing by turning his easy lag into hard time in the hopes it will quickly be over? Why is his dad so weird and fond of tracksuits? Why is his dad's partner New Zealand screen legend Robyn Malcolm?

The suspected murderer presents the greatest mystery of all. What's going on with him and his weird dreams? Is he playing games with the police, some of whom believe him to be a harmless kook, and if so, what is the point of those games? Is he going to be able to maintain his sideburns in prison? Will he seem as deranged without them?

It's the most fundamental building block of storytelling: to fill the viewer's mind so full of questions it no longer has the capacity to do anything but imprison its owner in front of the TV in the hopes of getting them answered. Equally crucial is to ensure the questions take place in the context of multiple overlapping high-stakes situations. In this case, that's murder, the horror of prison and the time pressure of a looming death in the family.

Zanna complained that the show sometimes seems preposterous, such as when the cop tells the hot prisoner he can pash her and grab her butt in front of other prisoners. She's right, but who cares? Plausibility is not the same as quality. Our lives are made up of an endless stream of plausible events. If they were fun to watch, we wouldn't need TV.

Black Bird is streaming now on Apple TV+