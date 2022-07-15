Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Black Bird: New Apple TV+ show is gripping viewing

5 minutes to read
Taron Egerton in Black Bird. Photo / Supplied

Taron Egerton in Black Bird. Photo / Supplied

By , Zanna Gillespie

Greg and Zanna consider the relevance of plausibility.

SCORES
Number of hot prisoners: 1
Number of hot cops: 1
Number of dull moments: 0

SHE SAW

Women may be the primary consumers of true crime but personally I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.