This week in entertainment news, Reece Witherspoon announced her surprise divorce, Hayley Holt opened up about her heartbreaking miscarriage and Emily Ratajkowski was caught locking lips with a major celeb. Photo / Getty Images/File

Welcome to The Entertainment Edit, a weekly recap keeping you up to date with the best, worst and most shocking entertainment stories of the week.

Hollywood, Hollywood, Hollywood, there’s never a dull moment.

This week brought the continuation of Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski accident trial and it’s almost more popular than Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard last year. Between viral memes, the mystery of a missing Go-Pro and the burden of fame, the trial has almost become more popular than any of Paltrow’s films and the jury came back mere hours ago announcing Paltrow was not at fault. They ordered Terry Sanderson to pay the star $1.

Elsewhere Kiwi actress Melanie Lynskey began promoting the new season of her HBO show Yellowjackets, but it was her shout-out to a particular New Zealand food that caught the attention of the nation.

And in the world of TV shows, Succession returned for its fourth and final season with its opening credits raising some questions with fans, Married At First Sight is about to enter its last week and Marvel star Jeremy Renner is about to make his first public appearance since his New Years Day accident to promote his new Disney + show, Rennervations.

Here’s what you might have missed this week:

Hayley Holt’s emotional interview

Hayley Holt on Sunday ahead of her book launch for Second Chances. Photo / TVNZ

Presenter Hayley Holt opened up about her alcohol relapse, miscarriage and losing her son Frankie Tai earlier this week when she appeared on the Herald’s parenting podcast, One Day You’ll Thank Me.

Ahead of the release of her book Second Chances - out on April 5 - Holt sat down and discussed the heartbreaking moment she miscarried at 10 weeks and grieved privately sharing details only with friends and family closest to her.

She also sat down with Miriama Kamo on TVNZ’s Sunday where she spoke about her infamous relationship with former All Black Richie McCaw and how she met her now partner, Josh Tito.

Emily Ratajkowski’s big week

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Emily Ratajkowski is in her headline era this week; unfortunately, it’s not all good news.

She kicked off the week in a steamy make-out session with the one and only Harry Styles and while fans were torn about whether they loved or hated the potential new It couple, one person knew exactly what side she was on.

Sources close to Olivia Wilde revealed the director feels “betrayed” by the pash as she previously dated Styles and had formed a friendship with Ratajkowski in recent years.

Meanwhile, the model’s ex also made headlines this week after he was accused of sexual misconduct after a woman came forward claiming he groomed her via Instagram before sleeping with her.

Reece Witherspoon’s surprise divorce

Talent agent Jim Toth and producer-actor Reese Witherspoon are heading in separate directions. Photo / Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth appeared to be a happy couple until this week when they announced their separation.

The couple, due to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary, wrote in a joint statement they had “enjoyed so many wonderful years together” but had ultimately made the “difficult decision” to file for divorce.

But despite coming as a surprise to fans, many sources have since come forward with new details including the bombshell claim that the separation didn’t come as a shock as the couple – who share 10-year-old son Tennessee together – had started the process years earlier by quietly liquidating their assets.

Sam Neill reveals his real name

Actor Sam Neill. Photo / Supplied

Sam Neill’s book Did I Ever Tell You This? is full of surprising confessions including that his real name isn’t Sam - and it’s something he resents his parents for.

The Jurassic Park star has revealed that he will never forgive his parents for calling him Nigel and says changing his name at the age of 11 was the “best decision” of his life.

Born Nigel John Dermot Neill in Northern Ireland before the family moved to New Zealand when he was 7, the actor wrote in his book, “The one thing I resent about my parents, the only thing, is that they called me Nigel. Changing my name to Sam at the age of 11 was probably the best decision I made in my life.”

Khloe Kardashian’s ‘old face’

Khloe Kardashian has responded to a fan who asked her a rather loaded question: 'Do you miss your old face?' Photos / Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian has finally responded to speculation about her ever-changing face.

After posting a selfie, one fan asked “Do you miss your old face?”. Usually the reality star ignores those kinds of comments however this time she simply responded, “No”.

The 38-year-old has consistently been making headlines for the fact she looks very different to when she first became famous in the early 2000s but has always maintained that besides a nose job, she hasn’t had anything else major done.







