An insider has said that Witherspoon and Toth’s split is “amicable”. Photo / Getty Images

An insider has said that Witherspoon and Toth’s split is “amicable”. Photo / Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are filing for divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage.

The Legally Blonde actress announced the pair’s separation in an Instagram post on Friday afternoon, in which she shared a joint statement from her and Toth just days before the pair were to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

“We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the mother of three shared.

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.’

Witherspoon and Toth, who got married on March 26 in 011, share one son - Tennessee James, who is 10 years old. The actress has two children from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe: Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19.

The pair added in their statement: “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal.”

“We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time - Reese and Jim,” she concluded.

An insider revealed to People magazine after the big announcement that Witherspoon and Toth’s split is “amicable”.

“They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone,” the source divulged.

Witherspoon shared pictures on social media of her and Toth in July to mark his birthday, writing in the caption: “Happy birthday to my sweet hubby, JT!

“Don’t know anyone who loves Tour de France / road biking / @arsenal / @nashvillesc / @steelers .... oh and GOLF ... basically all sports more than YOU. Love you so much!”

The star also celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Instagram last year in a post: “Happy Anniversary JT!! 11 years of adventures, love and laughter. I feel so lucky to share this wonderful life with you.”