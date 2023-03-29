Jeremy Renner says he will attend the premiere of his new TV show in LA on April 11. Photo / AP

Jeremy Renner is returning to work for the first time since his snowplough accident on New Years Day.

The 52-year-old actor cheated death when he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries after being crushed by a snowcat on New Year’s Day, now he’s about to reach a huge milestone by attending the premiere of his new TV show.

Renner is expected to attend an event celebrating the launch of his Disney Plus series Rennervations at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on April 11 with the premiere including a screening and a question and answer session which will be followed by an “immersive block party” afterwards.

Rennervations which features the actor taking part in vehicle renovations is due to debut on the streaming service on April 12.

Actor Jeremy Renner's recovery could take years. Photo / Instagram

He said of the show: “I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought: ‘How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?’ And that’s what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

The news of his plans to attend the premiere event comes just days after he was seen back on his feet using a special treadmill to help him walk again.

In a video shared to social media on Sunday, The Avengers star is seen working out as his friend remarks: “That is seriously cool, and you’re totally doing the walking motion!”

Renner replied: “Correct!”

In the caption of the post, he added of his recovery: “I now have to find other things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will.#minduful #intended #recovery.”

Earlier this month, Renner - who was hit by the 6350kg Pistenbully Snowcat as he tried to stop it from running into the path of his nephew Alexander Fries over the festive period - was seen getting electric stimulation therapy on his leg as part of his recovery.

In a video on his Instagram, vibrating attachments were seen stimulating on his right leg, which he said in writing across the clip was part of an “electric stimulation workout” to build “muscle strength”.

It is thought Renner’s full recovery may take years, but in January, he vowed to “grow stronger” from the trauma, which left him needing two surgeries to insert pins around his leg.