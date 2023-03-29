Sebastian Bear-McClard allegedly contacted two teenagers on Instagram before 'grooming them'. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: Includes details of sexual assault

Emily Ratajkowski’s estranged husband has been accused of “grooming’ and sleeping with two teenagers after messaging them on Instagram.

Sebastian Bear-McClard reportedly contacted a girl in 2016 who was 17 years old at the time before arranging a meeting at a loft in Soho, according to the Daily Mail.

The big-time producer allegedly promised the teenager that he would introduce her to actor Robert Pattinson on the set of Josh and Ben Safdie’s film Good Time.

Two women have accused Bear-McClard of sexual misconduct in legal documents obtained by Variety, while a third has accused the producer of “troubling behaviour”.

The claimant says she was forced to wait around on a movie set in New York to be called for a scene and was told to strip naked in front of nearly a dozen men who were part of the cast and crew.

Sebastian Bear-McClard is seen walking his dog in Soho. Photo / Getty Images

Daily Mail has contacted representatives of Bear-McClard and Ratajkowski for comment.

The accuser, who is now 24 years old, claims that she was also forced to stand nude in front of the Safdie brothers and was paired with an actor on set who had just been released from jail.

The Safdie brothers’ representative told Variety: “The Elara team were made aware of Sebastian McClard’s behaviour in July 2022. They took immediate action and terminated him.”

Bear-McClard is in the middle of a heated divorce and custody battle with model and actress Ratajkowski - who was recently spotted locking lips with singer Harry Styles.

He is currently caught up in private mediation with the Safdie brothers after his axing.

Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo / Getty Images

The woman revealed in August last year: “I was utterly stunned and felt terrified.

“My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if he could ‘stick it in’ while the cameras rolled. I said ‘no’.”

The claimant added that she then began sleeping with Bear-McClard despite her being underage, and the two continued to engage in a consensual relationship for more than two years.

Another woman - who was only 18 years old at the time - claims she was groomed by the producer while he was married to Ratajkowski.

He allegedly messaged her on Instagram and said he would make her a star during his time working on Uncut Gems, a film that stars Adam Sandler and Julia Fox.

She revealed that Bear-McClard invited her to the apartment that he shared with Ratajkowski, where they engaged in sexual intercourse.

The accuser added: “Sebastian and I started kissing. Things escalated and then, without asking for my consent, Sebastian inserted himself inside me without using a condom.”

She also revealed that Bear-McClard called her “retarded” and a “k*ke”, after which he assured her he was joking.

Documents also show that the woman believes Bear-McClard tracked her through a phone app and messaged a 15-year-old girl on Instagram.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen out for a walk with her baby and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on July 10, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Her statement went on to say: “Sebastian appeared pleased with himself and laughed at my comment. He did not deny my accusations.”

An insider told Variety that Bear-McClard’s online encounter with the 15-year-old girl as well as his connection to a fourth woman on the Uncut Gems film set resulted in the producer being fired by the Safdie brothers.

Another woman, who worked as an intern and assistant in the film business, revealed that the disgraced producer engaged in troubling behaviour.

Associates of Ratajkowski commented that the model isn’t surprised by the accusations against her husband.

Ratajkowski is being represented by Brett Ward and Jackie Combs during her ongoing divorce proceedings.

In the past, their firm handled the bitter divorce between Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, as well as Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan.

Bear-McClard is being represented by Caroline Krauss, who worked with Robert De Niro in his high-profile 2018 break-up with Grace Hightower.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard got married in February 2018 at a courthouse in New York after dating for only two weeks.

The model is fighting her husband for sole custody of their son Sylvester, who was born in March 2021.

Sexual harm - Where to get help

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:• Call 0800 044 334• Text 4334• Email support@safetotalk.nz•

For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively, contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.



















