The Hits’ Jono & Ben sit down with Hollywood star and Kiwi actress Melanie Lynskey ahead of the highly anticipated 'Yellowjackets' Season 2. Video / The Hits

Melanie Lynskey moved to the United States 23 years ago but the Kiwi-born actress still misses a few foods from home.

Speaking to Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce via Zoom about the second season of Yellowjackets, the actress shared the Kiwi foods that hold a place in her heart.

Revealing her love for the popular toast spread Marmite, she said, “I brought one here this morning to the junket. I took it out and put it on some toast here while I was getting ready for the junket and everyone laughed at me.

“I said listen, it’s an important part of my day, Marmite,” the confession lead to yet another with the actress proclaiming “I also miss Vogels if anyone wants to ship me over some Vogels.” She said laughing.

The radio hosts went on to say they will pull together a Kiwiana gift pack with Lynskey politely asking for the thin slice sunflower seed toast and a bag of Pascal Pineapple Lumps.

Boyce then asked if she wanted some Pics Peanut Butter as well but the actress said, “I love Pics peanut butter but you can get it here which is nice. It’s actually quite easy to find here.”

Melanie Lynskey spoke to The Hits Jono and Ben ahead of Yellowjackets season two. Photo / The Hits

It comes after she appeared on the hit show The Last of Us and made a surprise confession about her time on the show.

The Kiwi star appeared on the hit show for two episodes playing Kathleen, the leader of a group of revolutionaries in Kansas City, now she has revealed her husband also made an appearance in the show.

After two episodes the actress’s character was written out of the show as the revolutionaries are attacked by the “clickers” - the show’s terrifying former humans who are infected by a parasitic fungus.

Appearing on Jimmy Fallon, the star has revealed her husband, Jason Ritter, who is also an actor was one of the “clickers” and she actually fired a set gun at him during a scene in episode five.

“He was a stunt person. He trained with the stunt people. And he just did all these amazing stunts,” she said while on the talk show. “It’s like his lifelong dream he got put in the makeup and he came out of the ground and was falling over. I shot him once!”

The Coyote Ugly actress then showed a photo of the two behind the scenes. Ritter was in full costume as he kissed her cheek causing Lynskey to joke that it was “so romantic”.

The first episode of season 2 of Yellowjackets is now available on Neon and Sky Go and will air on SoHo at 9.35pm on Monday, March 27.