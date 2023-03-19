Melanie Lynskey. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

New Zealand actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed a romantic secret about an episode of the HBO series, The Last of Us.

The Kiwi star appeared on the hit show for two episodes playing Kathleen, the leader of a group of revolutionaries in Kansas City, now she has revealed her husband also made an appearance in the show.

After two episodes the actress’s character was written out of the show as the revolutionaries are attacked by the “clickers” - the show’s terrifying former humans who are infected by a parasitic fungus.

Appearing on Jimmy Fallon, the star has revealed her husband, Jason Ritter, who is also an actor was one of the “clickers” and she actually fired a set gun at him during a scene in episode five.

Melanie Lynskey in The Last of Us. Photo / HBO

“He was a stunt person. He trained with the stunt people. And he just did all these amazing stunts.” She said while on the talk show. “It’s like his lifelong dream he got put in the makeup and he came out of the ground and was falling over. I shot him once!”

The Coyote Ugly actress then showed a photo of the two behind the scenes. Ritter was in full costume as he kissed her cheek causing Lynskey to joke that it was “so romantic”.

Kiwi actress Melanie Lynskey and her husband Jason Ritter on the set of The Last of Us. Photo / Jimmy Fallon/NBC

As it turns out, the HBO series wasn’t the first time the couple - who have been married for almost three years and share a daughter - have worked together.

Daily Mail reported they also worked together when he guest starred in Lynskey’s Hulu series, Candy.

The surprise behind-the-scenes secret comes after Lynskey hit back at model Adrianne Curry who claimed the actress doesn’t have the right “body” for her role in The Last of Us.

In a now-deleted tweet, the America’s Next Top Model winner shared a photo of Lynskey and wrote, “Her body says life of luxury…not post apocalyptic warlord. Where is Linda Hamilton when you need her?”

The Yellowjackets star was quick to reply to the unneeded criticism saying the comparison to the Terminator star didn’t make much sense, “Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us. And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned [and] executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be smart, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for.”