'The Crown' star Gillian Anderson has won Peter Morgan back after dramatic split?

Gillian Anderson has reportedly reconciled with Peter Morgan.

The 52-year-old actress was said to have split from The Crown writer in December after four years together and he "moved on" shortly afterwards to enjoy a romance with his old friend Jemima Goldsmith.

However, according to the Daily Mail newspaper, Goldsmith has been left "shocked and confused" after Morgan ended their relationship after just a month and has now joined Anderson in Prague, where she will spend the next two months shooting hew new movie White Bird: A Wonder Story.

A friend of Godsmith's told the publication: "Peter pursued her, rather than the other way around. He persuaded her that they would be great together, but has now gone back to Anderson."

"This has happened in the past week. She is pretty knocked for six about it...

"He had said he was serious about Jemima and she was certainly serious about the romance with him.'

It was previously claimed Anderson and Morgan had felt their relationship had "run its course", with factors in the split including their various work commitments and "family logistics", with the Fall actress mother to Piper, 26, from her first marriage, and Oscar, 13, and Felix, 12, from another relationship, and the writer dad to five children from his marriage to Lila Schwarzenberg.

Anderson played Margaret Thatcher in the latest series of The Crown and recently revealed she had set "very clear boundaries" with Morgan to stop their professional relationship impacting on their home life.

She recently: said: "For our own sanity, and actually for the benefit of the relationship, we had very clear boundaries. I am not going to comment on the script, but you are not allowed to comment on the performance!"

But thankfully, after decades in the business, Anderson has learned how to "compartmentalise" her own life to keep it separate from her work.

She explained: "I'm pretty good at compartmentalising in my life, period. I think I learned that quite young, being a young mother, in a really intense TV series where it was either full on on-set, or I was in my trailer having to shut the door and no longer be that person but be mum."