Gillian Anderson breaks silence after reportedly splitting with The Crown creator Peter Morgan

Gillian Anderson has broken her silence after she reportedly split with her partner of four years Peter Morgan.

Anderson, who played Margaret Thatcher in the latest season of The Crown, worked on the latest season with Morgan, who created the show.

The story broke over the weekend that Anderson had split from Morgan, with a source telling the Daily Mail the couple felt the relationship had "run its course". The source added they remain "great friends".

Neither Anderson nor Morgan has publically commented on the split, but a new tweet from the actress appears to have poked fun at the reports.

"Meet my new gf Stella," she posted, sharing a selfie of herself and her dog.

The tweet prompted a flurry of her fans sharing their own photos of their pets.

Recently Anderson has shared hilarious behind-the-scenes photos of her time filming The Crown:

Anderson, 52, is most well known for her role as FBI agent Dana Scully on The X-Files and as detective Stella Gibson in The Fall. She also starred in Netflix's Sex Education.

She's been praised for her powerful portrayal of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown season 4.

Peter Morgan bagged an Oscar nomination for his 2006 film The Queen starring Helen Mirren. He went on to create The Crown for Netflix.

Representatives for the pair declined to comment to the Daily Mail.

Reports that the pair were in a relationship first broke in October 2016, when it was revealed Anderson was telling her friends about dating the screenwriter.

Since the relationship came to light, Anderson has been supporting Morgan when The Crown went up for a Golden Globe nomination - and also revealed they were able to work together with an agreement.

"I wasn't allowed to talk with him or express opinions about the scripts, and he wasn't allowed to express opinions about my performance," she told TV Week at the time.

Anderson has daughter Piper, 26, with her ex-husband Clyde Klotz, whom she was married to from 1994-1997. She also has two sons, Oscar, 14, and Felix, 12, with ex-partner Mark Griffiths, whom she dated until 2012.