The Crown star Gillian Anderson 'shocked' as ex Peter Morgan moves in with another woman weeks after split

Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan called it quits on their relationship in December. Photo / Getty Images

Gillian Anderson is reportedly "upset" after her ex, The Crown creator Peter Morgan, speedily moved in with another woman.

Anderson, 52, who plays Margaret Thatcher in the latest season of The Crown, split with Morgan in December after four years together.

Now, the split appears to have taken a dramatic turn after Anderson learned Morgan, 57, has moved in with film producer Jemima Khan. A source close to Anderson says she is "upset" at the speed of her ex's new romance, and it "certainly raised an eyebrow or two".

The 46-year-old Khan's producing credits include documentaries The Case Against Adnan Syed and The Clinton Affair.

The source told The Daily Mail: "They [Jemima and Peter] have been seeing each other happily since the New Year.

"They are old friends and are now in what they call a legit support bubble.

"But a couple of weeks together is not a long time, especially after four years together. Hence the bemusement on Gillian's part.

Gillian Anderson played Margaret Thatcher in the latest series of The Crown. Photo / Netflix

"There was a bit of a process before Gillian and Peter split but nevertheless, this has all happened very quickly and has been quite a surprise."

At the time of the couple's split in December, The Daily Mail reported the couple split because their relationship had "run its course".

Despite ending their romantic relationship, they're said to remain "great friends".

Days after reports of the split made headlines, Anderson appeared to poke fun at the news with a witty Tweet.

She posted "meet my new gf Stella" alongside a picture of herself and a dog.

Meet my new gf Stella. pic.twitter.com/eNftLfTiFS — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) December 20, 2020

Anderson, 52, is most well known for her role as FBI agent Dana Scully on The X-Files and as detective Stella Gibson in The Fall. She also starred in Netflix's Sex Education.

She's been praised for her powerful portrayal of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown season 4.

Peter Morgan bagged an Oscar nomination for his 2006 film The Queen starring Helen Mirren. He went on to create The Crown for Netflix.