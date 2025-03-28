Advertisement
Updated

The Chase star Mark Labbett - The Beast - opens up in a rare and exclusive NZ interview: ‘It was the job I was born to do’

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

Mark 'The Beast' Labbett has shed a staggering 60kg.

Two out of three New Zealanders watched The Chase last year. One of its biggest stars, The Beast, talks of the phenomenon of the show and its host Bradley Walsh; his own health battle and losing 60kg; and the question that had some erroneously thinking he’d thrown a match.

Mark

