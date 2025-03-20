Mitchell Hageman looks at the possible NZ celebs who could theoretically fill the shoes of host Bradley Walsh and his expert chasers, as well as some of the localised questions that could see contestants get one step closer to a big cash prize.
Possible hosts
Lovable British larrikin Walsh brings a much-needed dose of humour, charm and self-deprecation to The Chase proceedings, so naturally, any Kiwi host will have to follow suit.
He already helmed The Rich List in the mid-2000s and did a bang-up job of it. Perhaps he could even bring Thingee along to spice up the proceedings? Just like Walsh, he’d also no doubt be willing to make light of his gaffes and deal with them like a champ.
Another ideal pick could be our own infomercial queen Suzanne Paul. With her iconic voice and beaming smile, she’s got the presence and poise to give the questions clearly, while also putting to use her bubbly personality.
She’s also already fronted multiple TV series like Second Honeymoon, Garage Sale and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, so she knows the drill when it comes to hosting formalities, and she even won Dancing with the Stars with dance partner Stefano in 2007.
Clearly clued up on world issues and no stranger to thinking on her feet, the part-time media personality and current chair of Pharmac would have the no-nonsense banter and the brains to make for a compelling Chaser.
On November 7, 1998, Lochead ran his first quiz night in the Promenade room of Auckland’s Waipuna Hotel, and he’s been running them ever since.
Speaking to the Listener last year, Lochead said that in New Zealand alone, the company runs up to 350 quizzes a week with each attended by, on average, 70 people, although he said 200 go to the biggest one.
Clearly, this legend knows the ins and outs of the quizzing community in Aotearoa and would be well accustomed to soaking up general knowledge.
In terms of the single-answer questions, there could be some softballs along the lines of “A typical phrase to describe New Zealand is Land of the Long what? [Cloud]” or “Which New Zealand city is home to Waiotapu Thermal Wonderland? [Rotorua]“.
Remembering dates seems to stump people up a fair bit, so a question like “What year was the first MMP election in New Zealand? [1996]” or “What year did New Zealand become the first country to grant women the right to vote? [1893].“
For the multiple-choice questions, perhaps a science one like “What type of volcano is Auckland’s Mt Eden? A. Scoria Cone [Correct] B. Caldera C. Shield.”
For a pop culture multi-choice, we could throw in a comedy curveball and ask “What is the name of the recently opened live music venue in Wellington that was made from a derelict church? A. Baaah Nui B. Chai Nui C. Meow Nui [Correct].”
The opportunities are endless, and I’m sure if potential Kiwi quizmasters submitted their questions, they would be warmly received by whoever produced the show.
While we could be waiting a while (or not) for a Kiwi Chase, I doubt the audience appetite for our favourite 5pm tradition will fade away any time soon.
Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today. He enjoys a good game of Trivial Pursuit and once beat Shaun Wallace in a Kiwi quiz.