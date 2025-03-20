Mitchell Hageman looks at the possible NZ celebs who could theoretically fill the shoes of host Bradley Walsh and his expert chasers, as well as some of the localised questions that could see contestants get one step closer to a big cash prize.

Possible hosts

Lovable British larrikin Walsh brings a much-needed dose of humour, charm and self-deprecation to The Chase proceedings, so naturally, any Kiwi host will have to follow suit.

One of the first names that springs to mind is a comedian and TV treasure who is no stranger to hosting – the incomparable Jason Gunn.

With his penchant for honest conversations and distinctly relatable nature, he has the charisma, charm, and previous experience to be able to fill the big shoes of a Chase host.

New Zealand radio and TV personality Jason Gunn. Photo / Martin Hunter

He already helmed The Rich List in the mid-2000s and did a bang-up job of it. Perhaps he could even bring Thingee along to spice up the proceedings? Just like Walsh, he’d also no doubt be willing to make light of his gaffes and deal with them like a champ.

Another ideal pick could be our own infomercial queen Suzanne Paul. With her iconic voice and beaming smile, she’s got the presence and poise to give the questions clearly, while also putting to use her bubbly personality.

Suzanne Paul could bring her charm to The Chase. Photo / TVNZ

She’s also already fronted multiple TV series like Second Honeymoon, Garage Sale and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, so she knows the drill when it comes to hosting formalities, and she even won Dancing with the Stars with dance partner Stefano in 2007.

Laconic humour goes down well on the UK Chase, so perhaps TV and radio funnyman Jeremy Wells could be another good fit for the top job.

While Walsh struggles to keep a straight face sometimes on the show, Wells is known for not letting a smile slip, creating deadpan humour that would feel right at home on a Kiwi edition.

Hosting comes second nature to Wells, who’s covered everything from game shows like Taskmaster to a comedic take on sports commentary with the ACC (Alternative Commentary Collective).

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells first teamed up to present Seven Sharp back in 2018. Photo / TVNZ

Other stars who could possibly be a good fit for the role include Dominic Bowden, Guy Montgomery, Ben Boyce, Jono Pryor or Hillary Barry.

Possible Chasers

This is a hard category to predict, considering the Chasers are usually people with extensive quizzing backgrounds who have been given a characterisation, eg. The Sinnerman, The Vixen, The Beast.

But there are some Kiwi celebs out there who, owing to their previous experience in the game show world as well as their career achievements, could have what it takes to tackle the tough questions.

An off-the cuff pick would be ex-Deputy Prime Minister and Ask Me Anything host Paula Bennett as “The Politician”.

Clearly clued up on world issues and no stranger to thinking on her feet, the part-time media personality and current chair of Pharmac would have the no-nonsense banter and the brains to make for a compelling Chaser.

Could ex-Deputy PM Paula Bennett be a new Chaser? Photo / Dean Purcell

Perhaps another great Chaser would be the main man in the Kiwi Quiz circuit, Believe it or Not Quiz Events founder Brendan Lochead as “The Quizmaster”.

On November 7, 1998, Lochead ran his first quiz night in the Promenade room of Auckland’s Waipuna Hotel, and he’s been running them ever since.

Speaking to the Listener last year, Lochead said that in New Zealand alone, the company runs up to 350 quizzes a week with each attended by, on average, 70 people, although he said 200 go to the biggest one.

Clearly, this legend knows the ins and outs of the quizzing community in Aotearoa and would be well accustomed to soaking up general knowledge.

Shaun Wallace with Brendan Lochead, founder of Believe It Or Not Quiz Events, his wife Annabelle, daughter Sophie and son Harrison. Photo / Believe It Or Not

Or what about “The Scientist”, aka our very own Nanogirl Michelle Dickinson?

With her wealth of scientific knowledge and her passion for education, Dickinson’s bubbly, enthusiastic nature would work a treat on a Kiwi version of the show.

She’s written multiple well-researched books and carved a career out of finding out information, so would no doubt have the critical skills to enter a chase.

Dr Michelle Dickinson – aka Nanogirl. Photo / NZME

Other people who could craft their own Chase persona are Real Housewife star and Weakest Link presenter and ex-journo Louise Wallace (“The Newshound”), whip-smart, straight-talking Kiwi broadcaster Paul Henry (“The Negotiator”) and chemist and now comedian Dr Joel Rindelaub.

Possible questions

Having sat on a plane and completed a fair few Air New Zealand quizzes myself (and even beating The Dark Destroyer Shaun Wallace at his own game) I’ve had a few ideas about what kinds of topics would be good to broach.

Like any good game show, a New Zealand Chase would have to have the right mix of local questions and international questions, spanning everything from geography to pop culture.

The Dark Destroyer and reporter Mitchell Hageman play nice before their battle. Photo / Paul Taylor

There also has to be a mix of multiple-choice and single-answer questions for the money-builder rounds and the chases themselves. Some are dead easy, others not so much.

In terms of the single-answer questions, there could be some softballs along the lines of “A typical phrase to describe New Zealand is Land of the Long what? [Cloud]” or “Which New Zealand city is home to Waiotapu Thermal Wonderland? [Rotorua]“.

Remembering dates seems to stump people up a fair bit, so a question like “What year was the first MMP election in New Zealand? [1996]” or “What year did New Zealand become the first country to grant women the right to vote? [1893].“

For the multiple-choice questions, perhaps a science one like “What type of volcano is Auckland’s Mt Eden? A. Scoria Cone [Correct] B. Caldera C. Shield.”

For a pop culture multi-choice, we could throw in a comedy curveball and ask “What is the name of the recently opened live music venue in Wellington that was made from a derelict church? A. Baaah Nui B. Chai Nui C. Meow Nui [Correct].”

Bradley Walsh loses it over the famous Fanny Chmelar question on The Chase.

The opportunities are endless, and I’m sure if potential Kiwi quizmasters submitted their questions, they would be warmly received by whoever produced the show.

While we could be waiting a while (or not) for a Kiwi Chase, I doubt the audience appetite for our favourite 5pm tradition will fade away any time soon.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today. He enjoys a good game of Trivial Pursuit and once beat Shaun Wallace in a Kiwi quiz.