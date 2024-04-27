Former Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett has been appointed as the new chair of Pharmac.

Associate Health Minister David Seymour said Bennett “will lead the Pharmac board in managing the pharmaceutical schedule and driving greater efficiencies and access to medicine for New Zealanders.

“Globally, changes in medicine are making them more useful and presenting new opportunities for our health, while at the same time presenting new challenges that need to be navigated,” Seymour said.

“I’m confident that Paula has the leadership qualities that will make her the best person to make the decisions needed to ensure that Pharmac is world-leading.

“Paula brings a wealth of experience to this role, with extensive experience in governance and organisational change.”

During her 15-year career in politics, Bennett served as Deputy Prime Minister, and a Cabinet Minister, with portfolios including Social Development, Associate Finance, State Services, Social Housing, Police, Local Government, and Tourism.

“As the Minister for Social Development, she led significant reforms to the national welfare system,” Seymour said.

Since she retired from national politics in 2020, Bennett has been working in an advisory role for Bayleys’ senior management team as a strategic advisory director for Bayleys commercial and industrial division.

Earlier this year, she said she had been considering running for the mayor of Auckland.

“I’m kind of keeping my powder dry, sure people are talking about it but I’m just saying ‘I don’t know’,” said Bennett.

Two senior political sources initially told the Herald they had heard Bennett was planning to run for the chains of the Super City.

“It’s definitely on,” one source said.

“She is telling people that she is going to run and she wanted people to tell other people that,” said the second source.



