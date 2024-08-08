One really important thing I need you to know. Your kindness and your desire to make other people smile is your superpower. It does more good than you could ever know. In the future, there will be many times when the world will need much kindness and you can make a real difference, Jase.

Jason Gunn (right) dreamed of being on TV since he was young and achieved it by becoming a children's TV presenter at 18.

This is going to sound weird and a little crazy, but I want you to learn how to meditate. You give out so much energy and it can be exhausting right? (I think that might be why you get those sore tummies.) I want you to learn to sit in silence and refill your tanks. Look after you, then you can look after others.

I wasn’t going to tell you this but as I write to you now, my son (YOUR son) is sitting beside me watching television. He is a beautiful boy that you would love to play with! He will make you so incredibly proud . . . it’s impossible to put into words. I could also point out that I (you) also have three daughters but that might be a lot to take in right now. Just know that they are kind, thoughtful and talented, and they are your best friends.

I know that on the outside you appear very confident but on the inside you often doubt yourself. That’s okay. It keeps you grounded. But just know, on every day, in every way, you’ve got this. So don’t stop dreaming big.

One last thing . . . I have a favour to ask. Can you please give Mum and Dad the biggest hug from me? Not one of those quick ones as you run out the door to soccer practice . . . I mean a really big hug. And just say, “Thank you. Thank you for everything.” Trust me, you can never tell them enough how much you love them and when you get older you are going to realise just how good you had it at home. Oh, and your (our) brother Andrew . . . he will always be there for you – through the good times and the bad times . . . so always find time for him and support him.

You’re an incredible boy, Jason Gunn, and you are going to do great things – don’t let others tell you otherwise.

Be kind. You’ve got this.

