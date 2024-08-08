In the last of a four-part series where well-known New Zealanders write a letter to their younger selves, beloved Kiwi entertainer Jason Gunn on why kindness is his superpower.
Hi Jason, It’s me. Jason. As in . . . YOU . . . from the future. I know you’ve seen Back to the Future several times already so I know you love the idea of time travel. By the way, they do make a second and third Back to the Future but to be honest they’re not that great so don’t be in a rush to go and see them. On that note . . . we must talk about Star Wars. This will break your heart, but in the future they will make many more Star Wars movies and they just get worse and worse. I’m so very sorry.
Let me start by saying this – you do great! There are some incredible days ahead for you – I don’t want to ruin the surprise for you but: you know how you love watching TV and you dream of one day, somehow, being on TV? Well, whatever you do, do NOT give up on that dream!
I really shouldn’t tell you this but, when you’re 18, you’re going to get a job as a children’s television presenter (YES IT’S TRUE!) and you will meet the most amazing people and visit the most amazing places and it will be the best job in the world.
Anyway . . . back to you . . . right now. I know school is something you struggle with a bit – it seems tough some days, eh? I think we can both agree that your (our) exam results aren’t exactly memorable! I just want you to know that those results are not worth worrying about. They will not define you! I look back at them now and smile, so you should do that now! You are so much smarter than you realise.