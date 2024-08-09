Warning: mention of violence and terrorism
- Taylor Swift’s three Eras Tour shows in Vienna have been cancelled ‘for everyone’s safety’ after government officials confirmed there had been plans of a terrorist attack. The news was announced via Barracuda Music’s Instagram page today.
- Two suspected extremists were targeting the Taylor Swift tour, police say, and were detained in Austria, with one confessing his plans to drive a car into a crowd of fans outside the venue and attack them with machetes.
- A Kiwi fan with tickets to one of the Vienna shows contacted the Herald after the plot’s discovery.
Following the cancellation of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Vienna due to a terrorist threat, many fans are equally disappointed and thankful for the last-minute decision. A Kiwi who had bought tickets to one of the shows tells the Herald how she felt when they heard the news — and how she broke the news to her kids.
Taylor Swift was set to play three sold-out shows at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, Austria, this weekend when they were cancelled due to asuspected terrorist attack plot.
Kiwi Anna Hill, who is based in Barcelona, planned on taking her two daughters, Saskia, 12, and Estée, 8, to the third night of the Austrian leg of shows after they failed to secure tickets to see Swift during her last tour in Aotearoa.