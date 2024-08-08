It’s said he was employed by a facilities company providing services at the stadium during the shows. He was arrested nearby by special police forces.

A second suspect, aged 19, has also been arrested.

According to Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, head of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence, the suspect wanted to take his own life and kill “a large crowd at the concert either today or tomorrow”.

Weapons were found outside the stadium, while Haijawi-Pirchner said the older suspect was “clearly radicalised in the direction of the Islamic State (IS) and thinks it is right to kill infidels”.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday, August 7, concert organisers Barracuda Music said: “Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Vienna shows cancelled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack.

“We have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

Read More: Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts in Vienna cancelled after foiled terrorist plot

A suspect has confessed to plotting a machete and car attack against Taylor Swift fans. Photo / Vienna Police Department

The police investigation centred on the town of Ternitz, where one of the suspects lives with their family. The 19-year-old suspect was arrested before their home was searched and almost half of the town was evacuated.

Officials confirmed investigators had found “chemical substances” that are currently being tested.