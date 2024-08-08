Warning: mention of violence and terrorism
Following news of the foiled terrorist plot at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Vienna, a new detail has been revealed about one of the suspects.
A suspect in the foiled Taylor Swift concert terror plot started working at the venue just days before.
The 34-year-old pop star was due to play three gigs in the Austrian capital from Thursday, August 8, but the concerts were cancelled the day before due to a planned attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium.
Officials have revealed a 17-year-old boy suspected to be behind the plot started working at the arena days before the cancellation.