Cate Blanchett as Lady Galadriel in Lord of the Rings.

Cate Blanchett has claimed that “no one got paid anything” for Lord of the Rings.

The 55-year-old actress starred as Galadriel in the big-screen adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic novel series, but when it was suggested the movie was her “biggest” pay cheque to date, she insisted that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live, she told host Andy Cohen: “Are you kidding me? No, no one got paid anything to do that movie.”

Andy then asked the Oscar-winning star if she received a piece of the back-end — a term meaning actors receive a percentage of box-office profits upon the film’s release — and she replied that was not the case either, as she insisted her only motivation to do the film was to work with director Peter Jackson.