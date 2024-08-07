Advertisement
Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts in Vienna cancelled after foiled terrorist plot

Daily Telegraph UK
By Rob Hyde
2 mins to read
Taylor Swift performing in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 7. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: mention of violence and terrorism.

  • Taylor Swift’s three Eras Tour shows in Vienna have been cancelled “for everyone’s safety” after government officials confirmed that there had been plans of a terrorist attack. The news was announced via Barracuda Music’s Instagram page today.
  • Those set to attend the shows at Ernst Happel Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday have been offered full refunds within 10 business days.
  • Two suspected extremists were targeting the Taylor Swift tour, police say, and detained in Austria.

Two suspected extremists were arrested in Austria on Wednesday, with one considering a Taylor Swift concert as a possible venue to attack.

Police arrested a 19-year-old in Ternitz and a second suspect in Vienna.

Authorities were aware of “preparatory actions” for a possible attack, said Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria’s interior ministry.

The 19 year-old had been looking at the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna as one of the potential targets, he added.

Around half of the approximately 15,000 residents in Ternitz – a small town in lower Austria in the eastern foothills of the Alps – had to be evacuated as police descended on the first suspect’s address on Wednesday.

Read More: Taylor Swift ‘in shock’ after Southport dance class stabbing leaves three children dead and several injured

Ruf said the 19-year-old had pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group just weeks before.

An Austrian national with North Macedonian roots, he is believed to have been radicalised on the internet.

Ruf said that chemical substances were secured and were being evaluated. He didn’t give more details.

Wednesday’s arrest of the teenager came after a tip-off from foreign security authorities.

Although authorities have assured the public that “a concrete threat has been averted”, they warn that an “abstract threat” still exists.

The terror threat at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion is not the first. It was placed under high alert during the Euro football tournament in 2008 amid fears of an attack from Islamist extremist groups.

The Austrian government responded by tightening security, including a ban on air traffic over the stadium.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour returns to Wembley Stadium, in London, for five dates from August 15.

Are you affected by this? Contact newsdesk@nzherald.co.nz.

Additional reporting by NZ Herald

