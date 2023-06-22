Taylor Swift opened her Eras tour in March in Glendale, Arizona. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s Kiwi fans are in collective mourning after it was revealed this week that the superstar is skipping New Zealand on her Eras tour.

But once the initial shock settled, it didn’t take them long to start planning their trips across the ditch to see her perform in Australia.

If the reactions to the news on social media are anything to go by, plenty of diehard Kiwi fans are already booking their annual leave and preparing to dig into their life savings to secure their tickets.

Because once you factor in flights and accommodation, these might just be some of the most expensive concert tickets we’ve seen.

The pop star is set to play two shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 16 and 17, then hea to Accor Stadium in Sydney for shows on February 23, 24 and 25.

American Express cardholders will have presale access on Monday, June 26, from midday NZ time for Sydney tickets, or 4pm NZ time for Melbourne tickets, with the presale to last 48 hours or until the allocation runs out.

Frontier Touring members can register for a presale from Wednesday, June 28, at 4pm NZT lasting 24 hours or until the allocation runs out. General public tickets officially go on sale at midday Friday, June 30, for the Sydney shows and 4pm for the Melbourne shows.

Then, of course, you have to brave the Ticketek website to secure tickets.

The ticket vendor shared some advice to give you the best chance of landing a ticket, advising: “Double check your Ticketek account and payment details are up to date. Have your login details handy as you’ll need them to complete your purchase.

“Gather your fellow fans and plan your purchase by agreeing on the performance date, ticket price category and any packages you want to purchase.”

Taylor Swift performs on stage in Houston, Texas during her Eras tour. Photo / Getty Images

They also advise heading to the website “at least 15 minutes prior to tickets going on sale”.

“Please don’t leave the lounge page or refresh your browser. The page will refresh itself frequently to let more fans through to purchase. Once you’re in the Lounge, sit tight and wait to be let through to the event page. Once you’re through, keep an eye on the timer and complete your purchase within the time frame.”

Once you’re there, ticket costs range from A$79-$379 ($86-415) depending on the seats, while VIP packages range from A$349-$1249 ($382 -$1368).

Yes, that’s $1386 for an A reserve floor ticket, four Taylor Swift prints, and a range of exclusive merchandise including a commemorative tote bag, pin, stickers and a postcard.

Other premium ticket packages including merch are Karma is My Boyfriend - A$899.90 ($984.58) with an A Reserve Floor ticket, I Remember It All Too Well - A$749.90 ($820.47) with an A Reserve Ticket in the lower level, Ready For It - A$599.90 ($656.35) with a B Reserve Ticket, It’s A Love Story - A$399.90 ($437.53) with a D Reserve ticket, and lastly We Never Go Out Of Style - A$349.90 ($382.83) with an E reserve ticket.

The high ticket prices and the contents of the merch packages have already raised some eyebrows.

Absolutely screaming at Taylor charging $870 for 4 prints, a tote bag, a pin, some stickers and a postcard. #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/zqG2rDlg0P — Matilda Boseley (@MatildaBoseley) June 21, 2023

A reserve for Taylor Swift at the MCG is double what we paid for A reserve Ed Sheeran. Absolutely insane prices.



Not sure I like my little Swifty’s chances of getting a ticket, but I’ll certainly try for one… in E, F or G reserve 🫣 — Alison Malek (Foster) (@AlisonRFoster) June 20, 2023

Once you’ve secured your tickets, you’ll need to get there.

Flying return economy to Melbourne around those dates will cost you from $698 on Qantas, $725 on Jetstar, or $954 on Air New Zealand, while Sydney flights range from $390 to $935.

Then there’s accommodation - if you’re lucky enough to have family or friends living in either of the Australian cities, you’re in luck.

But if not, you’ll have to factor in $100 or more a night for a place to stay, depending how fancy you’re feeling and how close you can find accommodation near the venues.

So, even if you go for a mid-level ticket costing a few hundred dollars, you could be dropping the equivalent of the cost of the most expensive VIP package - around $1300 - just for one seat.

The ticket prices might help explain why Taylor is Swiftly heading towards having the highest-grossing music tour of all time to her name, though it’s important to note the cost of running the operation itself. Her stage design alone has made global headlines with its transformations designed as a backdrop for each of her “eras” of music, including a forest, a dollhouse and a special-effects swimming pool.

That’s also a potential factor in why she decided to skip New Zealand this time, with fans speculating that we just don’t have a venue with the capacity for her stage and the crowds that would flock to see it.

An industry insider told the Herald yesterday that a potential lack of ticket sales could be a bigger reason for the snub, noting that “People [musicians] come here and they can’t financially make it work. How many shows does Taylor Swift have to sell before she starts covering her costs? How many crew is she travelling with?

“There are some shows on that scale that they have to sell out the first two before the promoter even starts making money.”

The show is more than three hours long and includes selections of songs from her albums Lover, Fearless, evermore, reputation, Speak Now, Red, folklore, 1989, Taylor Swift, and her most recent album Midnights.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Australia dates 2024

Friday, February 16: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Saturday, February 17: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Friday, February 23: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday, February 24: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Sunday, February 25: Accor Stadium, Sydney



