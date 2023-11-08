Taylor Swift is releasing more tickets to her Melbourne and Sydney shows. Photo / AP

Taylor Swift is releasing more tickets to her Melbourne and Sydney shows. Photo / AP

Swifties, this one is for you. Taylor Swift has announced yet another ticket release for her Melbourne and Sydney shows.

The beloved popstar has already added extra dates to the Australian leg of her tour, selling out every single show in record time, now she’s heard your pleas for more tickets and announced that on Friday, November 10, you’ll have one more chance to get your hands on tickets to one - or all, of her shows.

In a statement released to the Herald, Frontier Touring revealed: “It’s no secret that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is the hottest ticket around, with unprecedented demand breaking records in Australia.

“Australian fans now have another opportunity to secure tickets in Melbourne and Sydney. Due to the demand, additional tickets including partially-obstructed side view tickets will be released with prices starting from $79.90.”

New Zealand fans will also be able to purchase these tickets.

Tickets will be available on Friday, November 10 at 10am (12pm NZST) for Sydney and 4pm (6pm NZST) for Melbourne.

It comes after the star announced in June that she was adding two more shows due to “historically unprecedented demand” for tickets to her already announced five shows.

The additional shows will take place on February 18 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and the second additional show will take place at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on February 26.

Swift will be the second ever artist to perform three concerts at the MCG – the first was Madonna – and she will also be the first artist ever to perform four concerts at Accor Stadium.

Tickets for the presale events prior to the newly announced shows saw Ticketek face unprecedented demand, with reports of more than 800,000 fans flocking to the website in an effort to secure presale tickets.

Frontier Touring held its two presale events in June for the five Taylor Swift concerts occurring in Australia next year and fans experienced deep frustration as they were largely unable to get past the waiting “lounge” page of the website.

Ticketek confirmed at 3.43pm, three hours and 43 minutes after the presale began, that all general Frontier presale tickets for Sydney had sold out.

Show schedule

February 16, 17 and 18 - Melbourne Cricket Ground

Febuary 23, 24, 25 and 26 - Sydney Accor Stadium

How to get tickets

The upcoming sale – which is open to anybody – will begin on Friday, November 10 with Sydney tickets available from 10am (12pm NZT) and Melbourne tickets on sale from 4pm (6pm NZT).

Costs will vary from AU$79-$379 ($86-415) depending on the location of the seats. While it’s not clear if VIP packages will be provided, originally VIP packages ranged from A$349-$1249 ($382 -1368). Tickets will be available on the Ticketek website.

What if I miss out?

If you miss out on presale tickets, don’t enter your anti-hero era just yet.

Plans change so it’s worth keeping an eye on the Ticketek website because even though it feels more impossible than not crying during All Too Well (10-minute version), sometimes resales are your only way into the Swiftie filled arena.