Ticketek is facing unprecedented demand after more than 800,000 fans Taylor Swift flock to the website in an effort to secure presale tickets. Photo / AP, Ticketek

Ticketek is facing unprecedented demand after more than 800,000 fans Taylor Swift flock to the website in an effort to secure presale tickets. Photo / AP, Ticketek

It seems there is nothing but blank space for some Taylor Swift fans looking for Australian concert tickets.

Ticketek has revealed they are facing unprecedented demand, with reports of more than 800,000 fans flocking to the website in an effort to secure presale tickets, news.com has reported.

Frontier Touring is holding its first of two presale events today for the five Taylor Swift concerts occurring in Australia next year and it seems fans are experiencing deep frustration as they are unable to get past the waiting “lounge” page of the website.

Releasing a statement on Twitter the ticketing site asked them to hold tight, and it would ensure everyone got their turn to attempt to secure tickets.

“Customers are successfully purchasing. Please be patient and don’t refresh your browser,” the statement said. “Lots of Swifties are looking to make their Wildest Dreams come true by securing Taylor Swift tickets right now.

“The Ticketek site is working and fans are successfully purchasing tickets.

“We recommend having your Ticketek account details and payment info ready, as there are lots of Swifties that are excited to Shake It Off this summer!” they said adding, “Please Stay Stay Stay on the page and don’t refresh your browser. The page refreshes itself frequently to let more fans through to purchase. Sit tight, your turn is coming.”

The Herald has requested comment from Frontier Touring regarding the event and whether the presale allocation is exhausted and if fans will be notified when it is.

This is the first of the presale events taking place today - which started at midday - with the second occurring at four pm for the two Melbourne shows which will see 100,000 fans attend each show marking the biggest audiences in Swift’s career history.

Many fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment over the long wait times with one sharing a TikTok video of their loading screen, writing “tryna [sic] buy Tswift tickets is getting hard”, another said

Meanwhile, another fan took to Twitter saying their friend in New Zealand just joined the queue and was let in straight away while others have been waiting hours.

A girl I know who lives in NZ alr got her Taylor Swift Sydney tickets and she literally just joined the queue. I've been on queue since like 8am. PLEASE LET ME IN TICKETEK I NEED TO GO WORK IN 15 MINS 😭😭😭 — zaiah (@SUGLINSON) June 28, 2023

Taylor Swift tix are on sale in Australia, and it is reported that 800,000 people are in line... Now, only tickets for the Sydney show are for sale, and it's a city of 5.3 million, suggestion that around 1-in-7 Sydneysiders are in the same queue I'm currently in. pic.twitter.com/1bu4BuL25T — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) June 28, 2023

has anyone gotten through the queue yet @ taylor Swift Sydney fans 😭😭😭 — krystal (@krystal1l1l1) June 28, 2023

It comes after Marie Claire revealed that after combining the Australian and New Zealand populations, there is a 1.4 per cent chance of securing a ticket.

And while it sounds like a scarily low number, they are significantly better odds than what Americans faced. With 336 million Americans battling for 2.6 million tickets, it was estimated that only 0.77 per cent of fans (per capita) secured tickets.

How to get tickets

Members of Frontier Touring will be able to access a VIP presale from Wednesday, June 28. The Sydney shows will go on sale at 10am (12pm NZT) while tickets for the Melbourne shows will go on sale at 2pm (4pm NZT).

To access the sale, fans will need to register with Frontier and receive a personalised code which needs to be entered to access the presale. The sale will last 24 hours, or until the allocation is exhausted and only includes tickets for the VIP packages.

There is a restriction of four tickets per person.

Speaking to news.com, a spokesperson for Ticketek said “Queuing is a necessary part of the purchasing process. A way of ensuring fair access to tickets for all fans.

“Fans must remember to not leave the Lounge page or refresh their browser. The page will refresh itself frequently to let more fans through to purchase. Once fans are in the Lounge, they should sit tight and wait to be let through to the event page. And then once they’re through they need to remember to keep an eye on the timer and complete their purchase within the time frame.”

What if I miss out?

If you miss out on presale tickets, don’t enter your anti-hero era just yet. There is still one more official opportunity to get your hands on tickets to one of Swift’s five shows.

The general sale – which is open to anybody – will begin on Friday, June 30 with Sydney tickets available from 10am (12pm NZT) and Melbourne tickets on sale from 2pm (4pm NZT).

And finally, if you aren’t a part of the 1.4 per cent of people who managed to get tickets through any of the three sale events, keep an eye on the Ticketek website because even though it feels more impossible than not crying during All Too Well (10-minute version), sometimes resales are your only way into the Swiftie filled arena.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Taylor Swift

What: The Eras Tour

Where: Melbourne and Sydney

When: February 16-25

Tickets: Tickets officially go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 30

Lillie Rohan is an Auckland-based reporter who covers lifestyle and entertainment. She joined the Herald in 2020.