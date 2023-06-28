The popstar has added two more dates to her Eras tour. Photo / Getty Images

We’re crying like a baby coming home from the bar because Taylor Swift has just announced not one but two more Australia shows.

In a statement released this morning, it was announced the popstar has added two more dates to the Australian leg of her tour due to “historically unprecedented demand” for tickets to her already announced five shows.

The additional shows will take place on February 18 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and the second additional show will take place at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on February 26.

Swift will be the second ever artist to perform three concerts at the MCG – the first was Madonna – and she will also be the first artist ever to perform four concerts at Accor Stadium.

Tickets for the added shows will go on sale this Friday along with the scheduled general sale for her other five shows. Frontier Touring confirmed these will be the last dates added to the Australian leg of the Eras Tour.

It comes after two presale events this week which saw Ticketek face unprecedented demand yesterday, with reports of more than 800,000 fans flocking to the website in an effort to secure presale tickets.

A layout of the Sydney Accor stadium and ticket prices (AUD). Photo / Twitter

Frontier Touring held its two presale events yesterday for the five Taylor Swift concerts occurring in Australia next year and fans experienced deep frustration as they were largely unable to get past the waiting “lounge” page of the website.

Ticketek confirmed at 3.43pm, three hours and 43 minutes after the presale began, that all general Frontier presale tickets for Sydney had sold out.

A second presale took place at 4pm for the Bad Blood singer’s Melbourne shows with the presale allocation exhausting after mere hours.

It was the second presale event that has taken place this week - the first of which took place on Monday for all American Express Australia members. 30 minutes before the website was due to release presale tickets, the website experienced outages and “technical difficulties”.

Taking to Twitter, many fans shared images of their attempts to get on the website with the help page reading “Site help, thank you for visiting American Express.

“We’re sorry. We are momentarily experiencing technical difficulties. We are working on bringing our services back online. For immediate assistance, please call the number on your card or statement. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour". Photo / Getty Images

Show schedule

February 16, 17 and 18 - Melbourne Cricket Ground

Febuary 23, 24, 25 and 26 - Sydney Accor Stadium

How to get tickets

The general sale – which is open to anybody – will begin on Friday, June 30 with Sydney tickets available from 10am (12pm NZT) and Melbourne tickets on sale from 2pm (4pm NZT).

Costs will vary from AU$79-$379 ($86-415) depending on the location of the seats, while VIP packages range from A$349-$1249 ($382 -1368). Tickets will be available on the Ticketek website.

What if I miss out?

If you miss out on presale tickets, don’t enter your anti-hero era just yet.

Plans change so it’s worth keeping an eye on the Ticketek website because even though it feels more impossible than not crying during All Too Well (10-minute version), sometimes resales are your only way into the Swiftie filled arena.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Taylor Swift

What: The Eras Tour

Where: Melbourne and Sydney

When: February 16-26

Tickets: Tickets officially go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 30 via Ticketek

Lillie Rohan is an Auckland-based reporter who covers lifestyle and entertainment. She joined the Herald in 2020.